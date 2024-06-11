New York Yankees news: MLB insider suggests pair of New York Mets All-Stars could be on Yanks trade deadline radar

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

As we draw closer to the 2024 MLB trade deadline, one local MLB insider believes the New York Yankees and New York Mets making a blockbuster trade to fill some of the Pinstripes’ needs could definitely be considered.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Yankees sit at the top spot of the American League East and own the best record in all of baseball. It has been an impressive start for a team that hasn’t had their ace pitcher all season and has had very disappointing showings from the right side of their infield.

Also Read: Top MLB insider claims New York Yankees will target ‘high-octane bullpen arm’ before deadline: 4 options including Aroldis Chapman

That is why general manager Brian Cashman is expected to be active before the July 30 MLB trade deadline to bolster a roster that has a serious chance of winning a World Series in October. Over the weekend, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino looked at the positions the club would target in the next few weeks, and improving the bullpen may be a higher priority.

However, with first baseman Anthony Rizzo falling into a deeper slump in recent weeks, and second baseman Gleyber Torres having an average first half, upgrading those positions should be a part of the Yankees plan too, Sherman believes. And two players that could be on their radar are New York Mets All-Stars Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .321 OBP, .476 SLG, .797 OPS, 14 HR, 32 RBI, 37 R

Both players could be available at the trade deadline and very different prices. McNeil is in the midst of a major down season, and that combined with his “bombastic reactions to disappointing at-bats” could push him further down their second base wish list.

When it comes to Alonso, Sherman wrote it’s too early to say how high their interest would be, but the player who has hit 40 or more home runs three times during his career is set to be a free agent after this season and will have a big effect on his asking price.

Also Read: New York Yankees news – Jasson Dominguez’s absurd play in minors may force team to bench fan-favorite Alex Verdugo

Alonso is not having as bad a season as he did in 2023 when he batted .217 but he is still a ways off his stellar 2022 season when the Mets won 101 games. The benefit of moving the homegrown stars for the Mets would be to get some value for Alonso’s contract before a jump into free agency and moving the money still owed to McNeil for the next few seasons.