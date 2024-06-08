Top MLB insider claims New York Yankees will target ‘high-octane bullpen arm’ before deadline: 4 options including Aroldis Chapman

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are expected to be active before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, and one notable MLB insider believes bolstering the bullpen could be a priority over the next few weeks.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Yankees sit atop a stacked American League East and are tied for the best record in baseball with the Phillies. The team is rounding into a serious title contender and they will eventually get major reinforcements when Gerrit Cole and Jasson Dominguez return from injuries that have sidelined them all season.

Also Read: New York Yankees game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s Yankees game

New York general manager Brian Cashman has built a reputation for making savvy moves before the trade deadline and is expected to be on the lookout to improve the roster for a World Series run over the next few weeks. Earlier this week, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan suggested adding “another high-octane bullpen arm would be nice” to bolster the team for a major playoff run.

Assuming relievers are a priority for Cashman before July 30, let’s look at four impact bullpen arms who should be available and could be targeted by the organization.

4 impact bullpen arms New York Yankees could target before July 30 MLB trade deadline

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Aroldis Chapman

While Aroldis Chapman is well removed from his prime, the 36-year-old is still a rock-solid pitcher out of the bullpen. While he has been up and down for the Pirates this season, he was an All-Star three years ago (with the Yanks) and performed well during stints in Kansas City and Texas last season.

What makes him appealing is he should not come at a high cost and as a six-year veteran of the Yankees, he understands the pressurized scenario of playoff baseball in New York. And that is important for any reliever added to the roster for the rest of the season. He also comes off the books after this season.

Also Read: New York Yankees news – Jasson Dominguez’s absurd play in minors may force team to bench fan-favorite Alex Verdugo

Jalen Beeks

Being able to mix and match righty and lefty relievers is key come playoff time. New York has a solid left-handed option on the staff in Victor Gonzalez, however, a second to replace Caleb Ferguson could be considered. That is why Rockies left-handed closer Jalen Beeks could be an option. He has caught fire recently and will be the best lefty reliever on the trade block this year.

Tanner Scott

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Marlins will be sellers before July 30 and closer Tanner Scott might be the most sought-after player of the bunch. That means he won’t come cheap, but the 29-year-old would be worth it. He has been outstanding in his 25 games this year and owns a 1.40 ERA. He wouldn’t be brought in to replace Clay Holmes in the ninth but would give them a top-shelf closer insurance policy and reliable arm for the eighth.

Also Read: New York Yankees news – Prospect viewed as a ‘Dustin Pedroia-type’ making case to replace Gleyber Torres

Jojo Romero

While this is turning into another lost season for the Cardinals reliever Jojo Romero has been one of the bright spots. In his 30 appearances, he has posted an impressive 1.97 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 innings. If this is the type of player he is long-term, it would be a great add for the Yankees now and in future years since he is only 27 and is under team control for two more seasons.

Also Read: MLB power rankings Week 11 – New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies top latest rankings