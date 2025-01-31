New York Yankees surprisingly rule out adding Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman while seeking infield help

The New York Yankees want to continue to reshape their roster just weeks before spring training begins.

With the first full-squad workout scheduled for Feb. 20, the Yankees aim to upgrade their infield after adding former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $12 million contract.

The St. Louis Cardinals opted not to retain the seven-time All-Star first baseman after his production declined to a .716 OPS, 98 OPS+, 22 home runs, and 1.3 WAR in 2024. Despite the downturn, those numbers would significantly improve a Yankees first base position that ranked last in the majors in OPS (.594), tied for 26th in home runs (17), and 27th in WAR (-1.2), according to ESPN.

New York Yankees looking to solidify infield without two big names

Following second baseman Gleyber Torres’s departure to the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees seek additional infield help to fill whichever position — second or third base — Jazz Chisholm Jr. doesn’t occupy. However, ESPN’s MLB insider Jorge Castillo reports that the team has ruled out pursuing either Nolan Arenado or Alex Bregman.

The Yankees previously attempted to acquire Arenado from the Cardinals earlier in the offseason, reportedly offering pitcher Marcus Stroman, but St. Louis declined the deal. It’s a surprising development that the Yankees won’t pursue either Arenado or Bregman, as either star would instantly upgrade their infield as they chase their first World Series championship since 2009.

The Yankees believe they have viable internal options with DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera. MLB.com notes that several free-agent infielders remain available, including Paul DeJong, Brendan Rodgers, Yoan Moncada, and Jose Iglesias.

