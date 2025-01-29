New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner bemoans Los Angeles Dodgers’ record-breaking spending

The Los Angeles Dodgers are building what could become a dynasty.

After signing Shohei Ohtani to a then-record-breaking $700 million contract and winning the World Series, the Dodgers continue their aggressive spending. According to ESPN.com, they have committed over $450 million in guaranteed contracts this offseason, including:

According to FanGraphs, the Dodgers’ 2025 luxury tax payroll will reach $382.2 million. Since Los Angeles is exceeding the top tax threshold of $301 million, they will be taxed 110% for every dollar over that amount.

Many owners have criticized the Dodgers’ massive spending, including New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, whose team lost the World Series to Los Angeles.

Related: Will New York Yankees finally trade for St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado? MLB insider weighs in

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner laments Los Angeles Dodgers’ spending spree

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

In an interview with the YES Network, Steinbrenner expressed frustration about keeping pace with the Dodgers.

“It’s difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kind of things that they’re doing,” Steinbrenner said. “Now, we’ll see if it pays off. They still have to have a season relatively injury-free for it to work out for them, and it’s a long season, as you know, and once you get to the postseason, anything can happen. We’ve seen that time and time again.”

As Hal Steinbrenner continued his exclusive interview with @M_Marakovits on Tuesday, Aaron Boone and a look ahead to Spring Training were among the topics. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/Mkez2nMsLC — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 29, 2025

According to Forbes, Steinbrenner’s net worth is $1.5 billion, and the Yankees’ estimated value is $7.1 billion — the highest in baseball. Despite losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets, who offered him $765 million, the Yankees have made significant moves of their own.

The Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal — the largest contract ever for a left-handed starter. They also signed former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $15 million contract. Additionally, they acquired one of baseball’s best closers in Devin Williams and former NL MVP Cody Bellinger via trades.

The Yankees could match the Dodgers’ spending given their franchise revenue. However, Hal Steinbrenner’s approach differs significantly from that of his father, George Steinbrenner, who was known for aggressive spending to acquire top talent.

The Yankees’ complaints about spending ring hollow, as their own 2025 luxury tax payroll stands at $303.2 million, according to FanGraphs. Rather than criticizing the Dodgers, owners should demonstrate their commitment to winning through strategic investment in their teams.

Related: Popular MLB analyst proposes bold New York Yankees trade that would swap Jasson Dominguez for All-Star Gold Glover winner