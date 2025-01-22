Popular MLB analyst proposes bold New York Yankees trade that would swap Jasson Dominguez for All-Star Gold Glover winner

With the New York Yankees still having a couple of key needs in the lineup, a popular MLB analyst offered a bold trade idea that would see the club give up their No. 1 prospect, Jasson Dominguez.

This has been a very productive offseason for the Yankees. Sure, they lost the Juan Soto bidding wars to the New York Mets. However, in the fallout from that failure they have made a slew of moves that have, arguably, made them a far better team.

They gave All-Star pitcher Max Fried the most money ever given to a lefty. Traded for stud closer Devin Williams. And added a pair of former NL MVPs, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. However general manager Brian Cashman is far from improving the team this winter.

The club would like to improve third base, and it’s why they were engaged in trade talks for Nolan Arenado. They also need to figure out what they are doing in left field as well. Well, earlier this week popular MLB Network analyst and one-time Yankees player Cameron Maybin proposed an interesting idea to address their left field question mark.

Jasson Dominguez stats (MLB career): .207 AVG, .310 OBP, .437 SLG, .747 OPS, 6 HR, 11 RBI, 14 R

Should the New York Yankees trade Jasson Dominguez for Steven Kwan this winter?

“I truly believe with the way the Guardians like to use their payroll and take advantage of controllable service time, why not see if there’s a package for Jasson Dominguez?” Maybin wrote on X. “For the Yankees, Kwan’s ability to play gold glove defense and be a table setter would be the catalyst they need in front of Judge.

“Especially considering the Guardians haven’t tried to resign him yet! And yes I would trade Dominguez for Kwan.”

Steven Kwan stats (2024): .292 AVG, .368 OBP, .425 SLG, .793 OPS, 14 HR, 44 RBI, 83 R, 12 SB

Maybin’s idea is certainly an interesting one. Kwan is a three-time Gold Glove winner who earned All-Star honors for the first time in 2024. He is only 27 and under team control for three more seasons. He would definitely be a big upgrade in left and a great option to leadoff in 2025.

However, the New York Yankees are very high on top prospect Jasson Dominguez. He is currently the No. 1 player in their farm system and has shown his potential at the big league level. But injuries and a lack of roster space blocked him from getting much time in the big leagues last season. He is penciled in as their starting left fielder next season.

But Kwan is a proven commodity. And while Dominguez has the potential to be a perennial All-Star Kwan could make an immediate impact for a team hoping to contend for a title again this year.

