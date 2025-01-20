MLB trade rumor may open door to New York Yankees or Mets soon filling need with Gold Glove-winning former 1st round pick

An interesting MLB trade rumor making the rounds could open the door to the New York Yankees or New York Mets filling a hole in the infield with a potential rich stud defender from the National League.

The Yankees and Mets have been very busy this offseason. The pair of New York baseball clubs engaged in a massive bidding war for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. A battle won by the team from Queens. However, both franchises have made a slew of moves since.

The Yankees signed All-Star pitcher Max Fried and former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. And trade for elite closer Devin Williams and another former NL MVP in Cody Bellinger. While the Mets filled their holes in the rotation and have made other smaller moves.

Yet, both clubs are far from done improving the roster this winter. And they each have a spot to fill in the infield. Well, an interesting and affordable option to do that is rumored to want out of his current team.

Ke’Bryan Hayes stats (2024): .233 AVG, .283 OBP, .290 SLG, .573 OPS, 4 HR, 25 RBI, 28 R

Could the New York Yankees or Mets trade for Ke’Bryan Hayes?

Late last week a surprising rumor spread around MLB that Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes allegedly asked the team to be traded. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette claimed they had not heard anything about an imminent move. However, if there is truth to the rumblings it means a high upside and affordable player Gold Glove winner is available.

The New York Yankees have Jazz Chisholm at third base but would much prefer to put him at second. It is why they were in talks to acquire future Hall-of-Famer Nolan Arenado last month. While the son of Yanks veteran Charlie Hayes isn’t a power bat he brings extra speed to the lineup and is an elite defensive player at third base.

Ke’Bryan Hayes contract: Eight years, $70 million

The New York Mets have a good third baseman in Mark Vientos. But with first baseman Pete Alonso unlikely to return, Vientos could be moved over to first. And Hayes could form an elite defensive left side of the infield with MVP candidate Francisco Lindor.

Both teams have the chips in the farm system to get a deal done. Furthermore, Hayes is locked up for the next five seasons at a reasonable $7 million per year for the next three seasons. Then $8 million per for the following two years.

