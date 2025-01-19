Former MLB exec details why clubs like New York Yankees and Mets will push for investigation of Los Angeles Dodgers Roki Sasaki signing

A former MLB executive and league insider believes clubs like the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, or New York Mets could soon reach out to the commissioner’s office and push for an inquiry into the Los Angeles Dodgers’ signing of Roki Sasaki.

This past week ended one of the last great chases in MLB free agency. With Juan Soto, Max Fried, and Corbin Burnes off the board, Japanese ace Roki Sasaki had become a top focus of many teams around the league. He is an elite prospect and due to international free agent guidelines, he would come at a bargain rate.

Related: New York Yankees insider reveals young international phenom team eyeing next winter

All the league’s biggest franchises were reportedly among the nearly 20 teams that checked in about luring Sasaki to their franchise. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays were reportedly the three finalists in the chase. But in the end, as had been rumored for weeks, LA won the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes.

The Dodgers were a favorite from the start, but there was a great deal of speculation around the game that the 23-year-old and the team already had an unofficial agreement in place. Which would obviously be illegal. With LA landing another big name this offseason, one league insider believes some of the other teams in the Sasaki chase could ask for an investigation into how the Dodgers landed the talented youngster.

Roki Sasaki stats (2024): 10-5 Record, 2.35 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, 129 SO, 111.0 IP

Will teams like the New York Yankees or Toronto Blue Jays ask for an investigation into Roki Sasaki signing?

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“I think you’re going to find that multiple teams are going to ask the commissioner’s office to investigate this particular signing,” The Athletic MLB insider and former exec Jim Bowden said on the “Foul Territory” podcast this week. “Because I can tell you there were several front offices that believe there was a precut deal between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Roki Sasaki before this process started. And before the window came where you’re allowed to negotiate with the player.

“This was denied by his camp. But it was denied to such an extent that it made you scratch your head,” he added. “And what I mean by that is we were told a small market would make sense [for Sasaki]. Because of the trouble he had with the media in Japan. Told endorsements played a big role. But Los Angeles wouldn’t work because you’d be in the shadow of Ohtani and Yamamoto. There were all these reasons to defend a precut deal.

Roki Sasaki contract: Six years, rookie deal with $6.5 million signing bonus

“It works if you don’t end up signing with the Dodgers. But this ended as almost every front office told me it was going to end.”

The New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and many other teams made a hard push for the pitcher. Yet many of them fell by the wayside early in the process. While it may be hard to prove an unofficial deal was made, an investigation would just add to the narrative that LA is the league’s new evil empire.

Related: New MLB rumor may explain why New York Yankees and New York Mets failed in Roki Sasaki pursuit