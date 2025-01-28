Will New York Yankees finally trade for St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado? MLB insider weighs in

The New York Yankees have been linked to future Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado throughout the offseason.

The Cardinals are looking to move the three years and $74 million remaining on Arenado’s contract, while the Yankees continue seeking infield upgrades after adding former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt.

The Yankees reportedly offered pitcher Marcus Stroman to the Cardinals for Arenado earlier this offseason but were rebuffed.

With less than a month before the Yankees start spring training, an MLB insider has provided the latest insight into rumors surrounding Arenado.

MLB insider waiting for New York yankees ‘to come back around’ on Nolan Arenado

MLB.com’s Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch said he’s waiting for the Yankees to pursue Arenado once again.

“I keep waiting for them to come back around on Nolan Arenado because that’s somebody that the Cardinals are motivated to move here before Opening Day. I know that stalled out a little bit,” Hoch stated on SNY.

On Baseball Night in New York, @BryanHoch discusses what the Yankees could still do this offseason, in addition to finding lefty reliever help https://t.co/Ig4NlshDfE pic.twitter.com/GQ5E37D2zB — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 27, 2025

Arenado would be an upgrade over oft-injured DJ LeMahieu, who played in just 67 games in 2024, hitting .204/.269/.259, with two home runs, a 51 OPS+, and -1.6 WAR.

“The Yankees right now would have DJ LeMahieu in the infield. I know a big part of that is moving Marcus Stroman potentially, that contract, that salary, so maybe there’s some movement there that happens,” added Hoch.

If the Yankees land Arenado, their infield would consist of him at third, Goldschmidt at first, Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second, and Anthony Volpe at shortstop.

Over 12 seasons with the Cardinals and Colorado Rockies, Arenado is an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner who has hit 341 home runs, slashed .285/.342/.515, with a 120 OPS+, and 56.7 WAR.

