New York Mets linked to surprise trade for rising star pitcher, former elite New York Yankees prospect

An interesting new report has linked the New York Mets to trade for one of the rising star pitchers in the league who also happens to be a former elite New York Yankees prospect.

In just a year the Mets have gone from a team at a crossroads to one with World Series hopes in 2025. This time last year they were looking to clear debt and new team president David Stearns was bargain-shopping for improvements to the roster. This year their payroll has remained huge after making several moves, including giving Juan Soto a record-shattering deal in December to bolster a roster that went to the NLCS.

While the team has addressed several needs this offseason, recent reports have suggested there are still a very areas of the roster they want to improve. Obviously, they must figure out what they are doing at first with Pete Alonso still available in free agency. They would also like to add further to the bullpen, and the starting rotation could certainly be even better.

That latter need is probably why Sports Illustrated Mets insider Pat Ragazzo linked the club to an interesting trade target from the NL West this week.

Michael King stats (2024): 13-9 record. 2.95 ERA, 1.192 WHIP, 201 strikeouts, 173.2 innings pitched

Could the New York Mets target a trade for San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King?

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

“While I’ve heard the asking price for Dylan Cease has been extremely high, Michael King is now reportedly available and in my opinion, would be a good fit for the Mets as a one-year rental,” Ragazzo wrote in a post on X. “Both pitchers are heading into the final year of their deals.”

Despite having a very good season in 2024 and nearly beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs, the Padres are reportedly looking to shed payroll this winter. There has been a lot of speculation about a Dylan Cease trade. But it is understandable if San Diego has a high asking price for the former Cy Young contender.

Michael King contract: One year, $8 million (Arbitration)

However, King would seem like a more realistic target for the New York Mets this offseason. The 29-year-old was a top-15 prospect in the New York Yankees farm system before making his big league debut in 2019. After some early struggles, he played well in 2022 and 2023 and it is why he was a key piece in their trade last year for Soto.

He had a breakout season in 2024 as he posted 13 wins and a sub-3.00 ERA in a return to being a full-time starter. There is certainly a risk in giving up premium prospects for him. However, he has a lot of potential and probably would still be a cheaper long-term investment than trying to sign Cease to a new contract.

