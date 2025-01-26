New York Mets rumor claims team is looking at trade for disappointing former No. 1 overall pick to replace Pete Alonso

A new rumor suggests the New York Mets could turn to a trade for a disappointing former elite prospect to replace slugger Pete Alonso next season.

This has been a productive offseason for the Mets. However, recent events have cast a dark cloud over the organization’s achievements. Homegrown All-Star Pete Alonso is a free agent. Entering the Fall and Winter, there was a belief he would be playing elsewhere in 2025.

However, in December it became apparent that the first basemen’s market was much weaker than expected. It seemed to give New York fans hope that the club would be able to re-sign the fan-favorite. And at a rate more preferable to the organization.

But earlier this month new rumors suggested the two sides could not make enough progress toward a new deal. And they were starting to look at other ways to use their money or fill the opening at 1B this offseason. There have been various reports on who could be the Mets’ first baseman in 2025. A new one emerged this week that may be underwhelming to fans of the team.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Could the New York Mets replace Pete Alonso with Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson?

“As for external options, one first base fit the Mets are considering is a trade for former No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson,” Sports Illustrated Mets insider Pat Ragazzo revealed. “The 25-year-old righty bat is coming off a poor 2024 campaign and there’s currently no path for him to play every day after the Detroit Tigers signed second baseman Gleyber Torres and plan to move Colt Keith to first base.”

Torkelson was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and only needed two seasons to fly through the minors and reach the big leagues. However, not only was he the Tigers’ top prospect in 2022, but he was fourth overall in all of baseball on MLB.com. Behind future stars Bobby Witt Jr., Adley Rutschman, and Julio Rodriguez.

Spencer Torkelson stats (2024): .219 AVG, .295 OBP, .374 SLG, .669 OPS, 10 HR, 37 RBI, 45 R

However, after hitting 31 homers and looking like a star on the rise two years ago, he regressed mightily in 2024. The New York Mets have recently been linked to a trade for Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. So the Torkelson news will disappoint. However, if team president David Stearns sees a high upside in the 25-year-old, he has earned fan’s trust.

