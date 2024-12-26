Top MLB insider details why Pete Alonso out of worthwhile free agent options, New York Mets return inevitable

A prominent MLB insider believes New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is out of worthwhile options in MLB free agency, and a return to his current team is inevitable.

Alonso’s first six years in Flushing haven’t been perfect. But it hasn’t stopped the slugger from becoming a beloved member of the roster for fans. The 30-year-old is a rare homegrown star who has evolved into one of the top power hitters in the game.

However, the data shows that players like him usually go into a steep decline at this point in their careers. It is why New York team president David Stearns is resistant to giving him the long-term deal he is seeking in free agency.

Well, he isn’t the only one. Recent reports have suggested other contenders for his services have also balked at the idea of giving Alonso a multi-year deal. It is why many teams with first base holes have now filled them and why New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman says the “Polar Bear” is out of real options in MLB free agency.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Will Pete Alonso be forced to return to the New York Mets this winter?

Over the last week and change, the Yankees, Nationals, Diamondbacks, Guardians, and Astros have all filled needs at first base. The Yanks, Nats, and ‘Stros were all teams that have been linked to the four-time All-Star since the summer. It is another example of a shrinking Pete Alonso market.

Heyman offered up some other potential Alonso suitors that could give the 1B the $200+ million deal he is looking for. But they all have cons that make serious pursuits unlikely.

“Two of the most obvious other possibilities for Alonso remain the Giants and Mariners,” Heyman wrote. “They also happen to be the two teams farthest from Alonso’s Tampa home, and about the two hardest parks to homer in. The other obvious options all have hitches bigger than anything related to anyone’s swing.

“The Jays could make room by moving Vlad Guerrero to third base, trading Guerrero, or having Alonso DH for a year. The Cubs could move Michael Busch to second base if they trade Nico Hoerner. The Red Sox could deal Triston Casas, as has been rumored (maybe even to Seattle). The Angels could put themselves back on the map post-Ohtani,” he added.

“All those teams could potentially sign Alonso, or some surprise team could suddenly appear for an impactful power guy. But only one team makes the most sense, and that quite obviously now is Alonso’s longtime team.”

