Top MLB insider claims Pete Alonso returning to New York Mets now a near lock, but there’s one surprising hold-up

A new report from a top MLB insider claims Pete Alonso returning to the New York Mets is now a near guarantee in baseball circles. However, there is a potential hold-up related to another star available in free agency.

Alonso’s first six years in Flushing haven’t been perfect. But it hasn’t stopped the slugger from becoming a beloved member of the roster for fans. The 30-year-old is a rare homegrown star who has evolved into one of the top power hitters in the game.

Related: New York Mets insider details latest major signs Pete Alonso is returning in 2025: ‘He overplayed his hand’

However, the data shows that players like him usually go into a steep decline at this point in their careers. It is why New York team president David Stearns is resistant to giving him the long-term deal he is seeking in free agency. Recent reports have also suggested interested teams in MLB free agency also fear giving him a contract for more than three seasons.

It is why his market has not been as robust as he and his agent expected heading into the offseason. And it seemingly has opened the door to the Mets retaining him on a pact they prefer. However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal revealed the organization may now be torn between giving a healthy amount of money to Alonso or a different player in free agency.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

New York Mets torn between re-signing Pete Alonso and targeting Alex Bregman?

“The Mets are interesting because the entire industry believes they’re going to re-sign Pete Alonso,” he revealed during an appearance on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “But if you’re the Mets and you’re going to commit that kind of money, maybe you’d rather pay Alex Bregman and move [Mark] Vientos to first. That’s a choice that the Mets have. They can certainly do either of these moves.

“Alonso has been a great Met and I’ve said all along he should be a Met. But if you’re the Mets and you’re looking at this, maybe you prefer the more athletic Bregman to Alonso and a guy you’re not so sure how he is going to age,” he added. “I would expect the Mets are at least asking these questions of Scott Boras who represents both. My guess is Alonso is the one the Mets still choose.”

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R

Bregman’s market has also seemingly stalled due to a high asking price that led the Houston Astros to move on from bringing back their homegrown star. Both would be impactful additions to the New York Mets lineup in 2025 and beyond. And both have major pros and cons.

The pair of infielders are reportedly looking for long-term deals north of $200 million. It will be interesting to see how things play out following the holidays. Because their agent has shown he is willing to be very patient in free agency.

Related: Juan Soto reportedly aiming to shut up New York Yankees fans questioning his defense after New York Mets defection