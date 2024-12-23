New York Mets insider details latest major signs Pete Alonso is returning in 2025: ‘He overplayed his hand’

While it seemed unlikely that the New York Mets would re-sign Pete Alonso in MLB free agency this offseason, there is more evidence pointing toward the “Polar Bear” returning to Queens in 2025 and beyond.

Alonso’s first six years in Flushing haven’t been perfect. But it hasn’t stopped him from becoming a beloved member of the roster for fans. The 30-year-old is a rare homegrown star for the franchise who has turned into one of the elite sluggers in the game.

However, the data shows that a player like him is likely to go into a steep decline in the years ahead. It is why New York team president David Stearns is resistant to giving him the long-term deal he is looking for in free agency. Recent reports have also suggested interested teams on the open market also fear giving him a pact for more than three seasons.

It has added momentum to the narrative that Alonso could return to Queens on a deal the Mets prefer. And on Monday, SNY MLB insider John Harper detailed more evidence that a reunion is looking more likely than ever after several MLB moves last week.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Did New York Mets All-Star Pete Alonso ‘overplay’ his hand in MLB free agency?

Harper believes the Mets’ patience to let the Alonso market play out is turning into a stroke of genius. After Christian Walker, Carlos Santana, and Paul Goldschmidt signed new contracts recently, a bidding war for Alonso should have begun. However, the MLB insider claims that has not been the case in baseball circles.

The Mariners and Nationals were seen as two serious contenders for the first baseman. But Harper says major financial restrictions for Seattle make a move there highly unlikely. While the Nationals traded for veteran Nathaniel Lowe over the weekend.

The Yankees also seemed like a threat but they added Goldschmidt. He speculates that the Giants could be another option for Alonso. But since they were going hard for Goldschmidt, it is a sign they also are not interested in giving the four-time All-Star the money he is seeking.

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Seven years, $220 million

“It’s looking like Pete overplayed his hand,” a scout told Harper. “Teams aren’t willing to invest long-term in any big way for a right-handed-hitting first baseman in his 30s. Especially coming off a so-so year.

“He should have taken the Mets’ offer a year ago. Now he’s in a bad spot. Because [Scott] Boras probably told him he’d get X amount of years and dollars. And when those offers aren’t there we all know Scott’s strategy is to play the waiting game, even though it backfired on him last winter.”

The New York Mets would probably want to ink Alonso to a three or four-year deal (max). It is looking as realistic as it has been all offseason.

