Update on Pete Alonso sweepstakes offers new hope New York Mets could re-sign slugger for preferred price

A new report about the free agent chase for Pete Alonso may offer renewed hope that the New York Mets can avoid losing their homegrown star in MLB free agency.

This has been a very productive last few weeks for the Mets. To begin the month, the organization made a couple of interesting additions to the rotation when they signed veteran innings eater Frankie Montas, and former Yankees closer Clay Holmes.

Then they made the biggest move this offseason by luring superstar outfielder Juan Soto away from the Bronx and to Queens on a massive $765 million deal. Now, they will look to sure up other parts of the roster and focus on who will play first base in 2025 and beyond.

New York would love that to be four-time All-Star Pete Alonso. He is a beloved member of the roster. But previous contract talks hit a stalemate over concerns inking the 30-year-old to a long-term deal. Since various data show that is a high-risk decision for a first baseman who is 30 or older.

It has started to seem more likely that he could take his talents elsewhere in free agency. However, a new report about his current free agent market seems to improve the chances of a return to Flushing.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

New York Mets not the only team hesitant about giving Pete Alonso a long-term deal

“[Alonso’s] profile frightens teams. A 30-year-old, right-handed-hitting and -throwing first baseman. Teams are hesitant to give him a long-term deal,” ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote on Thursday. “At the same time, they see great value in adding him for the next few years. The Mets could still bring him back.”

Alonso allegedly turned down a seven-year, $158 million offer from the New York Mets in 2023. They are unlikely to make a similar offer with David Stearns now overseeing the team. However, with the team in striking distance of a World Series title, they could make a different offer.

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Seven years, $220 million

The Mets could instead try a shorter-term deal with a higher annual average and see if that can persuade the first baseman to return. If no team is willing to give him a longer deal, New York would certainly have the advantage in a battle of short-term offers.

