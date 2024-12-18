Chance of New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers landing future Hall-of-Famer for discount rate just increased exponentially

An interesting bit of MLB trade news on Wednesday may have increased the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers’ chances of landing Nolan Arenado for a team-friendly price.

Nolan Arenado is guaranteed to reach the Baseball Hall of Fame when he decides to bring his memorable career to a close in the next few years. The 33-year-old is an eight-time All-Star. A five-time Silver Slugger, and has earned Gold Glove honors on 10 occasions. He is one of the best third basemen of all time.

However, Father Time comes for everyone. And the Colorado Rockies legend showed the first major signs of an age decline in 2024. Due to his pricey contract, the St. Louis Cardinals have made it known they would like to trade him this offseason. And there have been quite a few teams linked to the talented third basemen. Unfortunately, one of those teams saw a potential trade for Arenado shutdown by the 12-year veteran.

MLB.com league inside Mark Feinsand broke the news on Wednesday that Nolan Arenado invoked his no-trade clause to scrap a potential trade to the Houston Rockets. The news made it clear that the future Hall-of-Famer wants to play for a serious title contender in 2025. Not a team that will be fighting to reach the playoffs.

A pair of teams that reportedly are on Arenado’s trade wish list are the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Feinsand report revealed some interesting details about why one of those teams could land him at a price they are very open to.

Nolan Arenado stats (2024): .272 AVG, .325 OBP, .394 SLG, .719 OPS, 16 HR, 71 RBI, 70 R

“The Cardinals were willing to send $15-20 million to the Astros as part of the deal to help pay down Arenado’s salary,” Feinsand wrote. “The eight-time All-Star will earn $74 million over the next three years though the Rockies are on the hook for $10 million as part of their 2021 trade with the Cardinals.

“While $12 million of the deal is deferred, bringing the present-day value of what he is owed to roughly $60 million. The money the Cardinals were willing to include would have brought the Astros’ commitment down to roughly $40-45 million over three years.”

If the Mets or Dodgers are willing to part with some solid prospects they could get Arenado at a rate worth $15 million or less per season. A somewhat reasonable rate considering the skyrocketing cost of contracts this offseason.

Nolan Arenado contract: Eight years, $260 million

Arenado is a Newport Beach, California native. And he has seemingly hinted at a preference to go to LA in a trade. The 33-year-old could slot into third over Max Muncy. Or as a DH with Shohei Ohtani expected to return to the outfield and mound this season.

As for the New York Mets, Arenado could help fill the void in the batting for Pete Alonso if he leaves in free agency. He could also take over at third and young star Mark Vientos could replace Alonso at first.

