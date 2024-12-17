MLB insider links Los Angeles Dodgers to elite slugger to replace Teoscar Hernandez on a more team-friendly deal

With talks between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Teoscar Hernandez seemingly at a standstill, a notable MLB insider suggested they could soon replace him with one of the top power hitters in the league.

Following their World Series win in October, various reports pointed to the Dodgers and their All-Star outfielder quickly coming to terms on a new contract once the offseason began. However, over a month and a half has passed and Hernandez is still on the open market.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers owe whopping $2 billion to just seven players on roster as nearly half of money deferred for decades

There was a belief around the league that once superstar outfielder Juan Soto decided his future, the teams that lost in his bidding war would turn their focus to Hernandez. And that is exactly what has happened. Wealthy clubs like the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly jumped into the chase for the 32-year-old.

It has made things far more difficult for the Dodgers. That is why on Tuesday, MLB.com league insider Mark Feinsand suggested LA could also pivot and target a big-time slugger to replace Teoscar Hernandez in the outfield.

Teoscar Hernandez stats (2024): .272 AVG, .339 OBP, .501 SLG, .840 OBP, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 84 R

Could the Los Angeles Dodgers soon make a run at Anthony Santander?

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Along with Teoscar Hernandez, Baltimore Orioles star Anthony Santander is among the best outfielders still available in MLB free agency. The Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays have all been linked to the two-time All-Star since losing out on Soto.

Feinsand believes that the Los Angeles Dodgers are also a “team to watch” in the chase for Santander. They had discussions with Soto earlier this month and seem willing to spend big to add more impact pieces. They have the second-highest payroll in baseball at $226 million heading into 2025. But it is still $14 million below the payroll for their World Series-winning team from this year.

Anthony Santander stats (2024): .235 AVG, .308 OBP, .506 SLG, .814 OPS, 44 HR, 102 RBI, 91 R

Santander is two years younger than Hernandez and had career-best numbers in home runs, runs-batted in, and runs this year. He is reportedly looking for a five-year deal worth around $100 million. Which has a lower yearly amount than what Hernandez is rumored to want (Three years, $72 million).

Related: Offers ‘pouring in’ for disgraced former Dodgers and Reds star Trevor Bauer, but are any from MLB clubs?