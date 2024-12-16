Offers ‘pouring in’ for disgraced former Dodgers and Reds star Trevor Bauer, but are any from MLB clubs?

A new report seems to confirm that former Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds star Trevor Bauer has been unofficially blackballed from returning to MLB.

The 2021 scandal that linked Trevor Bauer to several instances of sexual assault rocked MLB to its core. At the time, he was seen as one of the best pitchers in MLB and was just a year removed from winning the National League Cy Young award.

However, a report revealing brutal claims of sexual assault led to several other accusers stepping forward. And investigations by local authorities in California and MLB. While the pitcher was never officially accused of a crime, the league had found enough horrifying evidence that it handed down a record 324-game ban that cost him the rest of that season and all of the 2022 campaign.

Despite not being accused of a crime, when he was available to be signed by clubs in 2023, they all passed due to the public relations nightmare of signing him. When he later revealed he would take a league minimum deal to get a second chance in the 2024 MLB season, every club again passed on the opportunity.

This week a new report indicated a boatload of teams have actually made offers to the one-time All-Star. However, it also seemed to confirm he has been unofficially blackballed by every team in MLB.

Trevor Bauer stats (MLB career): 83-69 record, 3.79 ERA, 1.243 WHIP, 1,416 strikeouts, 1,297.2 innings pitched

Trevor Bauer still only getting offers from international clubs

“Trevor has had teams from the DR, Venezuela, and Mexico begging him on nearly a daily basis to come play. Even at this point in the season. While making some incredibly generous offers,” Bauer’s agent Rachel Luba claimed on X recently.

Bauer has been dominant during stints in Japan and Mexico over the last two years. In 2024 he won Pitcher of the Year honors in the Mexican League. So it should come as no surprise that he is in demand in Latin America. However, with contracts skyrocketing in baseball, it is still shocking he hasn’t gotten any MLB offers when he can be an ace-level pitcher for a league minimum price.

Trevor Bauer contract (Career MLB earnings): $104 million

It all seems to confirm that Trevor Bauer’s MLB career is unofficially over. And there is a league-wide agreement not to offer him a contract.

