Former New York Jets GM urges team to replace Aaron Rodgers with specifc former 1st round pick, but it’s not Sam Darnold

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes that one specific player that could be on the trade block this offseason would be a better Aaron Rodgers replacement option than a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Jets’ 2024 campaign has been an absolute disaster. The team entered the season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. However, it didn’t take long before it became clear things were headed in the wrong direction. And firing head coach Robert Saleh, as well as GM Joe Douglas, made no difference in turning their fortunes around.

Related: NFL insider implies New York Jets could soon reunite with former head coach, but it’s not Rex Ryan

Yet, beyond figuring out who will be their next general manager and head coach, the team has a major decision to make at quarterback. Future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers is a shell of the player who won four NFL MVPs. The quicker they can move on from him the better.

They could select his replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, this year’s QB class is weaker than recent years. That is why former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum suggested this week that a trade for Minnesota Vikings rookie JJ McCarthy would be the better route to go.

JJ McCarthy stats (College): 67.6 completion percent, 6,226 passing yards, 49 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 160.5 passer rating

Could the New York Jets soon trade for JJ McCarthy?

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

“In 2009 Rex Ryan came in, he inherited a former Green Bay Packer legend and he moved on from Brett Favre,” Tannenbaum said on Wednesday edition of ESPN’s “Get Up.” “In 2025, move on from Aaron Rodgers. Go get JJ McCarthy… He would’ve been the first player picked in this year’s draft and with six of the top 10 teams needing a quarterback, go out and get your quarterback of the future, JJ McCarthy.”

After winning a National Championship with Michigan last year, McCarthy’s draft stock exploded heading into last year’s event. However, on draft day four QBs were taken before the Vikings made him the 10th overall pick.

JJ McCarthy contract: Four years, 21.8 million

Unfortunately, McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus before the season. And former New York Jets draft bust Sam Darnold has had a Pro Bowl season in his place. It now makes the 21-year-old expendable heading into the offseason.

Related: New York Jets rumor reveals interesting opinions about Aaron Rodgers from several GM candidates