New York Jets rumor reveals interesting opinions about Aaron Rodgers from several GM candidates

A new report from an NFL insider reveals that prospective New York Jets general manager candidates have similar opinions about Aaron Rodgers as the team’s fans.

The Jets will finish out what was a disastrous season this weekend with a matchup against rivals the Miami Dolphins. Entering the year, there was a lot of hope that New York could bounce back from their surprisingly disappointing season in 2023. However, 2024 has been just as bad.

Despite having Aaron Rodgers healthy all season, the Jets offense has underperformed to a stunning level and the same could be said about their defense. They enter their Week 18 game with a sad 4-12 record and are plotting out searches for a new head coach and general manager in the offseason.

New reports have suggested they have already started having talks with candidates, and those individuals will have to give detailed pitches on how they can fix the franchise. One of the biggest decisions they will have to make is on the future of starting QB Aaron Rodgers. And it seems some of those GM candidates have interesting opinions on whether the future Hall-of-Famer should stick around in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2024): 3,623 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 89.1 passer rating

“With the Jets, it’s very up in the air and there is a reason I am bringing Aaron Rodgers up,” NFL insider James Palmer said during a Bleacher Report live stream on Tuesday. “We don’t know who the next GM is or the next head coach. That’s going to be a big part of the conversation, whether he stays or he goes. There is $49 million in dead money if he is released, traded, or cut post-June 1.

“When they’re going through the search for general managers, and I’ve spoken to several candidates they said they would move on from Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers contract: Three years, $112.5 million

Many New York Jets fans would love to see the team move on from the 41-year-old after the signs of old age became as apparent as ever. The QB has two years left on his current contract.

