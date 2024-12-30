New York Jets set to interview defensive specialist for head coaching vacancy

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Four years in, the New York Jets pulled the plug on Robert Saleh, ending their commitment to one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL today. Saleh ended his Jets tenure with a 20-36 record after New York fell to a 2-3 record.

Jeff Ulbrich has since taken over on an interim basis, and the Jets haven’t been any better. In fact, they’ve been much worse, going 2-9 under the team’s defensive coordinator. Now, the Jets are embarking on another coaching search, and to the surprise of many, they’re beginning by interviewing another coach with a strong defensive background.

New York Jets set interview with Ron Rivera + Rex Ryan wants in too

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets will interview former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for their head coaching vacancy later this week. Rivera has not taken another NFL job since being let go by the Commanders following the 2023 season.

He previously led the Panthers to a 76-63-1 record, which included a Super Bowl appearance with Cam Newton. Later, he took over the Commanders and led them to a 26-40-1 record and holds a career win-loss record of 102-103-2, giving him 13 years of NFL head coaching experience.

However, he’s just the first of several expected interviews by the Jets. One person who’d love to toss his hat in the ring is former Jets head coach Rex Ryan.

Ryan recently stated that he “expects” to be contacted by his former organization once the season concludes, and NFL insider Ian Rapoport says it’s a real possibility.

Actually a possibility, believe it or not, as a candidate who could be interviewed. https://t.co/l2Vfeu9a5a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2024

If the Jets are prioritizing experience as their coaching search kicks off, both Rivera and Ryan would fit the bill. Whether the front office determines either candidate are the best option for the job remains to be seen, but first, the organization needs to hire a general manager to make that final decision.

