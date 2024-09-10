NFL insider speculates on Drew Lock overtaking Daniel Jones as New York Giants’ starting QB

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prior to the New York Giants’ 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Daniel Jones hadn’t played an NFL snap since Week 9 of the 2023 season. But Giants fans weren’t exactly thrilled to see the 2019 sixth overall pick return to the starting lineup, especially if he and Brian Daboll continue conjuring up just six points on the scoreboard.

Nevertheless, the Giants are largely stuck with “Danny Dimes” after signing their franchise quarterback to a four-year, $160 million extension following his Wild Card win over the Vikings in the 2022 playoffs. The Giants can get out from his contract next offseason while suffering a $22.2 million dead cap hit, but what about this year?

Related: NFL exec reveals why New York Giants ownership didn’t interfere with Saquon Barkley negotiations

NFL insider wonders how long until Drew Lock steals New York Giants’ QB job

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ starting quarterback job is Daniel Jones’ to lose. But if the Giants continue to get blown out, it’s only a matter of time before GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll feel their seat getting warm. At that point it only makes sense to see if another quarterback can create a similar spark to what Tommy DeVito provided, winning three games in a row in 2023.

In fact, one NFL insider, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, is already publicly pondering how long it will be until the Giants call upon former second round pick Drew Lock.

“While we’re there, it’s fair to wonder whether we’re approaching that point with Drew Lock and Daniel Jones for the New York Giants—though Jones does deserve some benefit of the doubt coming back off the ACL.” SI’s Albert Breer on New York Giants’ QB situation

When the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Seattle reportedly specifically sought out Lock as a key piece they wanted included in the deal. Lock spent two seasons in Seattle but was only asked to start two games. Once he became a free agent, the Giants swooped in, making the 27-year-old the primary backup to Jones.

Luck may very well have some untapped potential, and if the Giants offense continues to underwhelm, it’s only a matter of time before a different QB gets a chance. First up would be Lock, with DeVito still lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.

Related: See where Daniel Jones lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings