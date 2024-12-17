NFL rumors reveal New England Patriots early approach to 2025 offseason

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots have been one of the worst NFL teams in 2024, largely because of a roster that is in arguably the worst shape in the league. With the emergence of quarterback Drake Maye, it appears the Patriots roster in 2025 is headed for a massive overhaul.

With the NFL salary cap in 2025 expected to climb by $15-$20 million once again, New England will immediately receive an influx of cap room. Paired with many of their top contracts coming off the books, the Patriots will have the most cap space in the NFL next year.

New England Patriots cap space 2025 (OvertheCap.com): $117.781 million in effective cap space

New England did have ample cap room this past offseason but it didn’t tap into the market of top NFL free agents. The Patriots signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett, signed Mike Onwenu to a $57 million contract extension and re-signed both Anfernee Jennings and Hunter Henry. It appears 2025 will be different.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are expected to be active and “aggressive from a roster-building standpoint.” New England is anticipated to retain head coach Jerod Mayo, building a stronger roster around him before even considering a coaching change.

While specific targets aren’t named, a few top NFL free agents in 2025 stand out as obvious fits for New England. Tee Higgins will potentially be hitting the open market, providing the Patriots with the opportunity to add a No. 1 receiver who only turns 26 years old in January.

New England Patriots needs: QB, OL, WR, CB, DL

Even if Higgins re-signs with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England coach poach guard Trey Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs to plug a hole on the interior offensive line. The team could also double-up on the offensive line, potentially adding Smith and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley or Cam Robinson.

The biggest development for the Patriots this season has been Maye’s emergence, with the rookie quarterback showing all the traits to be a high-end starter who can also be the face of the franchise. With a proven passer and money to spend, this should also be a fairly attractive destination for the right free agents this spring.