New England Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye takes beating in NFL debut during blowout loss to Jets

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye made his NFL debut during the Pats’ blowout loss to the New York Jets on Thursday night — and took some big hits in the process.

Drake Maye has entered the game for the Patriots pic.twitter.com/mS7NnIjsF3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 20, 2024

Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, came in during the waning moments in the fourth quarter, with the Pats down 21 points.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2024

Maye completed four passes on eight attempts for 22 yards. He gained 12 yards on the ground, including a first down.

Maye also took a bit of a beating for the short time he was in there, including a big hit by the Jets’ Jamien Sherwood. He was sacked twice.

inserting Drake Maye for his first reps when he didn't get starter reps all week to prep for this defense…



and playing behind this makeshift OL…



just incredibly stupid



1st dropback -> nearly an INT

2nd dropback -> huge hit



plus 2 more sacks & 3 hits



dumb move by Mayo — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 20, 2024

Maye replaced Brissett when the game was out of hand. Brissett went 12/18 for only 98 yards.

Maye will most likely not see much game action during the season unless something drastic happens. The Patriots’ coaching staff wants to bring Maye along slowly and have him sit and learn before throwing him into the lion’s den.

The Jets defeated the Patriots 24-3.

Related: Video showing awkward interaction between Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh following New York Jets TD goes viral



