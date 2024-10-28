NASCAR Truck Series driver Matt Mills released from hospital after Homestead crash

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After a two night stay in the hospital, NASCAR Truck Series driver Matt Mills has been released and says he expects to race on Friday at Martinsville Speedway.

Mill was treated for smoke inhalation after a retaliatory spin from Conner Jones sent him hard into the Turn 1 wall midway through the race on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His truck caught on fire but he climbed out under his own power.

The 27-year-old for Niece Motorsports thanked his fans in a video posted to his social media channels.

“Hey everybody. Glad to be out of the hospital. Still a little raspy, as you can hear. But just all the overwhelming support, and text messages that I’ve got just mean so much to me,” Mills said. “I definitely didn’t like being in the hospital for as long as I was or being in that situation. Having you guys there to support me and help me get through that, just I can’t thank you all enough.

“I can’t wait to be back at the racetrack, Martinsville this weekend, and continuing to do what I love,” Mills explained. “Scary situation that I’ve had, but it’s part of the sport. Thanks to the NASCAR medical team, and everyone at the hospital, and just everyone at Niece Motorsports and J.F. Electric for continuing to support me and get through this tough deal. It means a lot. I’m more motivated than ever to keep doing my job. And we’ve got two more races to try and get a good finish and get some momentum for that 2025 year. So, just ready to get home, get cleaned up, and just continue the recovery process and see y’all in Martinsville.”

NASCAR parked Jones two laps for rough driving. He released a statement after the race.