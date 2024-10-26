Matt Mills hospitalized after NASCAR Truck Series incident at Homestead with Conner Jones

Conner Jones (ThorSport Racing) was parked two laps by NASCAR during the Truck Series race for what appeared to be a retaliatory intentional crash against Matt Mills (Niece Motorsports) on Lap 76 of the Truck Series race at Homestead Miami Speedway on Saturday.

Both drivers were racing inside the top-20 when Jones responded to a block thrown by Mills by staying in the throttle in Turn 3 until resulting in contact with the wall.

https://twitter.com/NASCAR_Trucks/status/1850229248889442703 Based on radio chatter, it sounded like retaliation and race control parked Jones for two laps.

https://twitter.com/NoContextNyoom/status/1850227065921880318

Mills, who climbed out of the truck under his own power, was transported to a local hospital. Jones has an earned reputation of being a hot head behind the wheel and this was the latest incident across Late Models and NASCAR Trucks where he has been under scrutiny for retaliatory incidents.

Jones declined to comment after the race.