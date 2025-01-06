Tricon Garage to chase NASCAR Trucks owners championship with four drivers

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tricon Garage will have an expansive lineup behind the wheel of the No. 1 in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2025.

Brent Crews, Brandon Jones, William Sawalich and Lawless Alan will all split time in the truck as it contests the full season and pursues an owner’s championship at the third highest level.

Crews is a highly decorated 16-year-old product of the Toyota driver development program. He is also a Kevin Harvick Inc. client. Crews has multiple CARS Tour wins, ARCA Series win and is the youngest TransAm TA2 champion in division history.

He will race at North Wilkesboro, Lime Rock Park, IRP, Richmond, Bristol II, Loudon, Charlotte’s ROVAL, Martinsville II and Phoenix.

Jones has spent the past 10 years racing in the Xfinity Series but will get some chances to win races in the Truck Series, something he last accomplished at Pocono with Kyle Busch Motorsports with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Jones is racing full-time in Xfinity this year with Joe Gibbs Racing and is seeking to build on his five wins at that level.

His seven Truck Series starts include Homestead-Miami, Bristol I, Rockingham, Texas, Kansas, Charlotte and Pocono.

Sawalich returns to Tricon Garage, adding five races to his full-time Xfinity Series slate at Joe Gibbs Racing, looking to build upon his two ARCA East Series championships and the youngest pole winner in series history at Talladega.

His turns come at Daytona, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Watkins Glen.

Alan has spent the past three seasons full-time in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports and Reaume Brothers Racing but gets his best chance to win races yet between a full ARCA season at Venturini Motorsports and four races with Tricon.

His best finish in the series came last fall at Talladega, fifth, but also has top 11 finishes at Circuit of the Americas, Talladega and Texas during his tenure. Alan is a former Irwindale Speedway Late Model champion and TA2 rookie of the year.

He will run the truck at Martinsville I, Michigan, Darlington, and Talladega.

Jake Hampton, who has been with TRICON Garage since 2019, will serve as crew chief of the program this season. In 2023, Hampton oversaw the No. 17 team as an interim crew chief in 10 events, guiding Taylor Gray to three top-5s.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.