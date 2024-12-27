NASCAR’s 50 most memorable moments of 2024

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

On the whole, the 2024 NASCAR season was a memorable one for a lot of reasons.

There was pretty good competition on the big tracks during the summer months, continued progress on short tracks with the third year NextGen and an expected fight that was seemingly always destined for the courts.

The playoffs had no shortage of drama, the schedule continued to evolve into a mixture of old and new, while Silly Season lived up to expectations.

Here are the 50 most memorable moments from NASCAR’s 76th season.

50. Winston Cup Museum closes

An important archiver of NASCAR history was closed just before the start of the year following a years-long dispute with the relatively new RJ Reynolds Tobacco copyright holder. While the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte got all the attention, this hidden gem felt like its authentic and unauthorized counterpart in all the right ways. It still doesn’t make a lot of sense, from both sides, why it had to happen this way.

49. JD Motorsports shutters

This felt like a significant storyline purely from the standpoint of the number of NASCAR careers that passed through Johnny Davis and his red and yellow underfunded team cars. Numerous relevant drivers, crew chiefs and industry insiders have passed through his South Carolina doors at one point or the other. JD Motorsports was a NASCAR Xfinity Series staple.

48. Busch v. Lajoie

Inconsequential in the grand scheme of things as nothing significant came from this, but the incident between Corey Lajoie and Kyle Busch did generate some bombastic quotes from ‘Rowdy’ when he made his regular appearance on the Pat McAfee Show a week later.

47. Deegan leaves NASCAR

For whatever reason, be it the equipment or the driver, this just didn’t work out. This is going to have a non-zero impact because her fan base and social media prowess could have made a difference if the daughter of action sports star Brian Deegan had been more competitive. Instead, she left AM Racing halfway through her debut Xfinity Series season and will race in Indy NXT next year in the pursuit of an IndyCar Series career.

46. Clash moved up a day

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

It was a rare example of common-sense prevailing, consummated likely from the fact that the Clash was just an exhibition race in advance of a historic storm that otherwise would have left NASCAR trapped in Los Angeles for almost a week. It sucks for would-be attendees who couldn’t make it but was still better than the alternative.

45. Full Speed documentary

No one is confusing the NASCAR Netflix documentary for Formula 1 Drive to Survive in terms of impact but this was a very good documentary that captured the tone of the Cup Series product. A second season has been green lit but it appears delayed, likely in part due to the underlying legal issues between NASCAR and two race teams who would have to sign over their IP to be featured in the show.

44. Corey Day arrives

This is a sneaky under-the-radar inclusion that could feel like a really big deal a decade from now. But it has to feel like a big deal with a superstar teenaged Sprint Car and Midget ace decides to go NASCAR racing before his 19th birthday and will race full-time in its second-highest level before turning 20. Hendrick Motorsports is banking big on finding its next superstar in the same world as one of its current stars.

43. Corey Lajoie, Justin Haley trade

Its extremely rare and strange to see a driver trade similar to what you see in stick-and-ball sports but that’s exactly what happened in September when Spire Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing executed a Corey Lajoie and Justin Haley trade. Haley spent the rest of this past season at Spire where he will run in 2025 while Lajoies future remains unanswered.

42. Ty Majeski wins Truck Series championship

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s always a good story when a driver makes it to NASCAR and wins championships purely on merit. Majeski, 30, has been a force on short tracks for over a decade and recently stuck in the Truck Series, first as an engineer, now as a driver and won a championship. They don’t do it like Majeski did often anymore.

41. Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity Series championship

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s not just that literally everyone loves Justin Allgaier, which they do, but also that the JR Motorsports No. 7 team overcame a lot of adversity on the way to being the last to celebrate in November at Phoenix Raceway. Allgaier had the best season on consistency but kept having mechanical issues or ill-timed crashes that nearly eliminated him on multiple occasions. He even had to overcome a lot on championship day just to get to that moment. It made it all the sweeter when it came to fruition.

40. Dale Jr. returns in the 8

This isn’t really a NASCAR story since it happened at Florence Motor Speedway in an end of the year Late Model Stock Car race. However, when you deliver Lionel Collectables the top-selling diecast in just a month, it serves to remind the racing world just how popular Dale Jr remains even as a part-time racer and media analyst. This makes the list purely because seeing this car in person evokes a decade’s worth of NASCAR memories.

Earnhardt nearly won this race, too.

39. Maybe Dale Jr’s last NASCAR race

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Never say never in this industry, and certainly Earnhardt himself knows that better than anyone, but the Cup Series icon indicated in September that the fall Bristol Xfinity Series race might be the last time he takes a green flag in a national touring event.

38. Zilisch wins in Xfinity debut

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

It felt like a really big deal that NASCAR’s biggest rising young star, already a Rolex24 winner, would win in his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen in September. After all, Trackhouse signed Connor Zilisch to a development contract and loaned him to JR Motorsports, expecting big things along the way. That delivered in his very first start at the second highest level portends big things for the decades to come.

37. Harvick practices the 5

It was a surreal visual if nothing else, Kevin Harvick donned in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 gear while Kyle Larson was practicing for the Indianapolis 500. It was good business for Harvick to stay attuned with the car for his television role but also for Rick Hendrick who never could find the right place and right time to have the 2014 champion drive one of his race cars.

36. Short tracks are slowly getting there?

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On one hand, the fall race at Martinsville was the best race yet for a short track package on the NextGen, thanks to the softest tire compound Goodyear has placed on these cars yet. It was directionally positive three years into directional progress. On the other hand, these cars still make too much grip, turn too good and stop too good on the short tracks, historically the most action packed in -the sport and the industry demands further progress with this sub-discipline.

35. Chase Briscoe signs with JGR

This is a big deal because Chase Briscoe did everything the right way. He swept floors in Chad Bryant’s shop while moving from Indiana to North Carolina, sleeping on one of his best friend’s couches, all while trying to make a career in NASCAR. He won in everything his talent put him in, got to drive his hero’s car at Stewart-Haas, and now gets signed to drive one of the most coveted rides in the sport — all over other free agents who might have been safer picks at first blush.

This was all made possible due to …

34. Martin Truex Jr retires

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This felt inevitable after taking most of 2024 trying to decide if he wanted to come back, which he did. Truex accomplished a great deal in a lot of the right ways on merit just like the driver replacing him. Truex won championships at the two highest levels and carried himself with professionalism. His career also endured a challenging start in the first decade of his tenure, never finding himself in ideal situations at Dale Earnhardt Inc. and Michael Waltrip Racing but becoming a superstar once joining Furniture Row and then Joe Gibbs Racing.

33. Joey Logano’s webbed glove

Joey Logano, in what now seems like a silly distant memory, was fined $10,000 for wearing a webbed gloved during qualifying at Atlanta designed to redirect air in a aerodynamically beneficial way. He was shamed by the industry at large but there was also a sense of appreciation for the ingenuity of what teams will try to do for an extra tenth of a second.

32. NASCAR clamps down on boys have it

Be it the record fine for Ricky Stenhouse punching Kyle Busch or how NASCAR responded to the post-race Bubba Wallace on Alex Bowman door slam, it became clear that the powers-that-be are taking a much stricter approach to stock car theatrics than any front office that came before them.

31. Race control blunders

It wasn’t a banner year for NASCAR’s race control, whether these are all fair gripes are not. There was how cars were reordered after the big crash at Talladega, inconsistent application of the rules regarding the damaged vehicle policy and everything that happened during the Brickyard 400.

NASCAR says they don’t have a lot to clean up but the garage area certainly feels differently. We’ve all seen too much of Elton Sawyer this year, respectfully to one of the nicest guys in the garage.

…

13. Hamlin, Gabehart split

After 22 wins in 209 starts across six seasons, Chris Gabehart was split from Denny Hamlin to take over as competition director at large for Joe Gibbs Racing. The public-facing reason, and maybe it really is true, that Gabehart is better served strengthening the entire company but it also risks weakening its senior driver, who will be paired with Chris Gayle next season.

12. Kansas photo finish

It was the equivalent of one inch, specified to be 0.001 seconds, but also needing a replay review to confirm that Kyle Larson defeated Chris Buescher in the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history at Kansas. The finish, which was also the conclusion to an exceptional overall race, also had Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. in the picture. Kansas Speedway is NASCAR’s best track, for all three national touring divisions, and the May race validated that perception.

11. Larson wows in Indianapolis 500

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson marveled in his Indy 500 debut, starting fifth in his inaugural qualifying attempt in the event and was running inside top-10, as he had all race, when a pit road speeding penalty relegated him to 18th at the finish. Larson did lead a lap on the pit cycle and also impressed with his race craft and pure pace in his IndyCar Series racing debut.

10. Larson’s waiver decision

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

NASCAR drug out the playoff fate of Larson for missing that race for over a week before ultimately deciding to grant the playoff waiver. And in the weeks that followed, stories made the round that it took so long because there were those in NASCAR’s glass offices that really wanted to exclude him from the 10-race championship as a result of choosing the Indianapolis 500 over his primary responsibilities, NASCAR.

9. Atlanta three-wide photo finish

On one hand, this was memorable because it’s an epic three-wide photo finish and how could you not be entertained by that? On the other hand, it wasn’t until months later that the consequences of that night became even more present. Kyle Busch didn’t win, but it would have changed his entire season and extended that 19-year winning streak if he had. If Ryan Blaney wins, Daniel Suarez isn’t a playoff driver and Ross Chastain is. It’s a real butterfly effect kind of moment.

8. Martinsville Finish

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It took 30 minutes after the penultimate race of the season to even determine who was going to advance to the Cup Series championship race. The final spot came down to Christopher Bell and William Byron, the latter who was at risk of losing too many spots and getting passed in points. Bell got into the wall, and stayed in the gas to commit something akin to a ‘Hail Melon’ but Byron had the support of a Chevrolet blockade preventing him from getting passed … all under orders from Chevrolet. Bell was penalized and the spot went to Byron but there were light consequences for race manipulation. Bell felt robbed.

7. Bristol Spring Race

More than likely, this race will go down as one of the great mystery and enigmas in NASCAR history. To this date, no one can really explain why the tires degraded the way they did that night, producing one of the most unpredictable and wildly entertaining races of all-time. It single-handedly led NASCAR down the rabbit hole of trying to fix short track racing through tire wear but no one knows exactly why this played out the way it did. Maybe Denny Hamlin was right and someone at Goodyear peed in the formula.

6. Stewart-Haas Racing shuts down

Credit: Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was quite a year the sense that Stewart-Haas Racing went from undergoing a rebrand and the threat of major changes if things didn’t turn around to three charters being sold and Tony Stewart exiting stage left likely to rarely being seen in a NASCAR environment moving forward.

It was just 16 seasons but SHR made an undeniable mark at the highest level with two championships and 70 wins at the highest levels. What’s left of SHR, just the Gene Haas portion, will remain in NASCAR as Haas Factory Team.

5. Joey Logano wins third Cup

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Joey Logano is the most successful champion of the elimination playoff era, having celebrated at the end of the year three times in 11 years. But his pathway to the 2024 championship left fans frustrated at the playoff format and could eventually force an adjustment to the system. Nevertheless, there is something to be said about how Logano responds to the most pressure packed moments.

4. Austin Dillon wins Richmond

It was one of the wildest post-race scenes in recent memory. Its not just that Austin Dillon blatantly wrecked someone to win the summer race at Richmond but that he wrecked two someones in Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin and in one corner on the final lap no less. It was such an egregious act that Dillon was stripped of his playoff eligibility following a review of his radio transmission and telemetry data that night.

A line in the sand was crossed that night.

3. The All Star Fight

No moment during the 2024 NASCAR season garnered the industry more mainstream attention than Ricky Stenhouse suggesting that everyone needed to stick around until after the race to see what would happen between him and Kyle Busch after he was wrecked out the All-Star Race and delivered on that promise by popping the two-time champion in the temple.

In fact, instead of fining Stenhouse $75,000, NASCAR should have split that much money and given it to all the participants as a bonus.

2. Charter negotiations conclude

After two plus years of tumultuous negotiating, NASCAR presented Cup Series teams what amounted to a take it or leave it final offer that modestly increased the enterprise value of owning a race team but also left some owners dissatisfied with both the process and final package. Ultimately, 13 of the 15 team owners signed their documents and the remaining two sued the sanctioning body on allegations of antitrust violations.

1. The lawsuit

No matter what happens, there will be a before and after period of NASCAR based on the results of 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports bringing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR and CEO Jim France. Looked at it another way one of the sport’s biggest assets in Michael Jordan is now challenging the status quo alongside Denny Hamlin and Bob Jenkins.

While this ultimately comes down to revenue sharing, there are also elements to this involving intellectual property rights and governance.

The end result of this lawsuit will eventually change the day-to-day operations of NASCAR one way or the other.