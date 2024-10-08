Legacy Motor Club makes a pair of NASCAR Cup crew chief changes

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Legacy Motor Club continued its autumn competition department shuffle following a objectively dreadful 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Just days after announcing that it hired veteran NASCAR and IndyCar engineer Brian Campe for Hendrick Motorsports to serve as technical director, team owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson have assigned him to work with John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 42 team for the final five races of the season.

Ben Beshore is moving from the No. 42 team to the No. 43 car to work with driver Erik Jones with Dave Elenz leaving the organization as the corresponding move. A statement attributed to company CEO Cal Wells III stated that “Legacy M.C. and Dave Elenz have parted ways, and the organization would like to thank Dave for his stewardship of the No. 43 over the past three seasons.”

Jones is 30th in the standings this season and Nemechek is 34th.

Johnson earlier in the year parted ways with veteran crew chief Jason Burdett, who spearheaded the part-time No. 84 for the seven-time Cup Series champion who still races a handful of times each season.

Gallagher of GMS Racing, who owns Allegiant Airlines, acquired a majority stake of Richard Petty Motorsports in 2022 to form what was then called Petty GMS Racing and rebranded to Legacy Motor Club with the addition of Johnson as a co-owner in 2023. They won the 2022 Southern 500 with Jones and Elenz.

It has 104 top-10s in 356 Cup Series starts.



