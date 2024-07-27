LEGACY Motor Club parts ways with Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The part-time LEGACY Motor Club No. 84 team, piloted by driver and co-owner Jimmie Johnson will have a new organizational depth chart upon its return from summer break.

Crew chief Jason Burdett is no longer with the organization and several other personnel changes have been made around the seven-time champion’s program for its remaining races, As a result, a new crew chief and replacements for other outgoing crew members will all be detailed after the break.

Johnson’s driving schedule remains unchanged with starts still scheduled for Kansas Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Since returning to NASCAR in his team owner role, alongside Maury Gallagher of GMS Racing, in 2023, Johnson has nine starts in the NextGen car with a best finish of 28th with five DNFS.

In that time, he has worked with Todd Gordon and Burdett, who previously worked with Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports and then moved to JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

Johnson did run top-15 on Sunday in the Brickyard 400, a race he won four times during his full-time career, but then crashed out again in the final stage.