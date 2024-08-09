Legacy Motor Club names new NASCAR competition director

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Canter has been named the competition director at Legacy Motor Club.

He joins the Toyota Racing Development owned by Maurice Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson from General Motors where he served as the engineering manager of vehicle performance. He is a third-generation racer with a mechanical engineering degree with previous stops at Rusty Wallace Inc. and Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I am incredibly excited to join Legacy Motor Club and embark on this new journey,” said Canter. “I am thankful to Maury [Gallagher], Jimmie [Johnson], Richard [Petty] and Cal [Wells] for this opportunity. It is a competitive advantage to be a part of a team with amazing vision and leadership. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Legacy Motor Club to drive our success on and off the track with a championship mindset.”

He replaces racing mainstay Joey Cohen, who is no longer with the team, which was announced at the same time as veteran crew chief Bobby Kennedy taking over as general manager.

This also coincides with Johnson’s part-time No. 84 parting ways with crew chief Jason Burdette and a number of its traveling crew as well, roles that have not yet been filled.

“Bringing in people like Jacob and Bobby is what we need at this stage in the game,” Johnson said. “This has been a difficult season and performance hasn’t been where we want it to be, so moves like this are necessary. We want to show up, be competitive, and win races. That’s the main goal.”