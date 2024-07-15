NASCAR entry lists for Indianapolis, IRP

There are 39 cars on the entry list for the first Brickyard 400 since the 2020 season.
There’s the 36 chartered teams and three open cars, the 15th race this season with more than just the franchise teams, and four in a row to match that distinction.
The open teams include No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing with Ty Dillon behind the wheel. BJ McLeod will drive the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports and seven-time Cup Series champion, and four-time Indianapolis race winner, Jimmie Johnson behind the wheel of his part-time No. 84 Legacy Motor Club entry.
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
1 | Ross Chastain | Phil Surgen | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet
2 | Austin Cindric | Brian Wilson | Team Penske | Ford
3 | Austin Dillon | Justin Alexander | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet
4 | Josh Berry | Rodney Childers | Stewart Haas Racing | Ford
5 | Kyle Larson | Cliff Daniels | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet
6 | Brad Keselowski | Matt McCall | RFK Racing | Ford
7 | Corey LaJoie | Ryan Sparks | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet
8 | Kyle Busch | Randall Burnett | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet
9 | Chase Elliott | Alan Gustafson | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet
10 | Noah Gragson | Drew Blickensderfer | Stewart-Haas Racing | Ford
11| Denny Hamlin | Chris Gabehart | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota
12 | Ryan Blaney | Jonathan Hassler | Team Penske | Ford
14 | Chase Briscoe | Richard Boswell | Stewart-Haas Racing | Ford
15 | Cody Ware | Billy Plourde | Rick Ware Racing | Ford
16 | AJ Allmendinger | Travis Mack | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet
17| Chris Buescher | Scott Graves | RFK Racing | Ford
19| Martin Truex Jr. | James Small | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota
20 | Christopher Bell | Adam Stevens | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota
21 | Harrison Burton | Jeremy Bullins | Wood Brothers Racing | Ford
22| Joey Logano | Paul Wolfe | Team Penske | Ford
23| Bubba Wallace | Bootie Barker | 23XI Racing
24 | William Byron | Rudy Fugle | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet
31 | Daniel Hemric | Trent Owens | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet
33 | Ty Dillon | Keith Rodden | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet
34 | Michael McDowell | Travis Peterson | Front Row Motorsports | Ford
38 | Todd Gilliland | Ryan Bergentry | Front Row Motorsports | Ford
41| Ryan Preece | Chad Johnston |Stewart Haas Racing | Ford
42| John Hunter Nemechek | Ben Beshore | Legacy Motor Club | Toyota
43 | Erik Jones | Dave Elenz | Legacy Motor Club | Toyota
44 | JJ Yeley | Jay Guy | NY Racing | Chevrolet
45 | Tyler Reddick | Billy Scott | 23XI Racing | Toyota
47| Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Mike Kelley |JTG Daugherty Racing | Ford
48| Alex Bowman | Blake Harris | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet
51| Justin Haley | Chris Lawson |Rick Ware Racing | Ford
54| Ty Gibbs | Chris Gayle | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota
66 | BJ McLeod | Carl Long | MBM Motorsports | Ford
71| Zane Smith | Stephan Doran | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet
77 | Carson Hocevar | Luke Lambert | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet
84 | Jimmie Johnson | Jason Burdett | Legacy Motor Club | Toyota
99 | Daniel Suarez | Matt Swiderski | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet
How the NASCAR charter system works
For the Xfinity Series, there are 39 cars on the entry list and with only 38 permitted to start, one team will go home after qualifying.
With the imminent closure of JD Motorsports, the entry list looks much different now. Garrett Smithley is now in the Alpha Prime 45 and there are no JD cars on the entry list.
Aric Almirola returns from his suspension to drive the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20. Joe Graf is in the JGR No. 19. Carson Kvapil is back in the JR Motorsports No. 88. Conor Daly will drive the No. 26 for Sam Hunt and Joey Gase is back in the his No. 35.
Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
00 | Cole Custer | Jonathan Toney | Stewart Haas Racing | Ford
07 | Greg Van Alst | Paul Claprood | SS GreenLight Racing | Chevrolet
1 | Sam Mayer | Mardy Lindley | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet
2 | Jesse Love | Danny Stockman | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet
5 | Anthony Alfredo | Joshua Graham | Our Motorsports | Chevrolet
7 | Justin Allgaier | Jim Pohlman | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet
8 | Sammy Smith | Adam Wall | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet
9 | Brandon Jones | Phillip Bell | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet
10 | Daniel Dye | Phillipe Lopez | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet
11 | Josh Williams | Kevin Walter | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet
13 | BJ McLeod | David Ingram | MBM Motorsports | Ford
14 | TBA | Jason Miller | SS Greenlight Racing | Chevrolet
15 | Josh Berry | Matt Lucas | AM Racing | Ford
16 | AJ Allmendinger | Alex Yontz | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet
17 | William Byron | Greg Ives | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet
18 | Sheldon Creed | Sam McAulay | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota
19 | Joe Graf Jr | Tyler Allen | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota
20 | Aric Almirola | Seth Chavka | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota
21 | Austin Hill | Andy Street | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet
26 | Conor Daly | Kris Bowen | Sam Hunt Racing | Toyota
27 | Jeb Burton | Shane Whitbeck | Jordan Anderson Racing | Chevrolet
28 | Kyle Sieg | Michael Scearce | RSS Racing | Ford
29 | Blaine Perkins | Steve Addington | RSS Racing | Ford
31 | Parker Retzlaff | Chad Kendrick | Jordan Anderson Racing | Chevrolet
35 | Joey Gase | Wayne Carroll | Joey Gase Motorsports | Chevrolet
38 | Matt DiBenedetto | Kevin Johnson | RSS Racing | Ford
39 | Ryan Sieg | Matt Noyce | RSS Racing | Ford
42 | Leland Honeyman Jr. | Andrew Abbott | Young’s Motorsports | Chevroelt
43| Ryan Ellis | Keith Wolfe | Alpha Prime Racing | Chevrolet
44 | Brennan Poole | Frank Kerr | Alpha Prime Racing | Chevrolet
54 | Garrett Smithley | Pat Tryson | Alpha Prime Racing | Chevrolet
48 | Parker Kligerman | Patrick Donahue | Big Machine Racing | Chevrolet
51 | Jeremy Clements | Mark Setzer | Jeremy Clements Racing | Chevrolet
81 | Chandler Smith | Jeff Meendering | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota
88 | Carson Kvapil | Andrew Overstreet | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet
91 | Kyle Weatherman | Mario Gosselin | DGM Racing | Chevrolet
92 | Josh Bilicki | Bryan Berry | DGM Racing | Chevrolet
97 | Shane Van Gisbergen | Bruce Schlicker | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet
98 | Riley Herbst | Davin Restivo | Stewart Haas Racing | Ford
The Truck Series will once again race 15 minutes down the road from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at IRP in Brownsburg, Indiana where there are 34 entries, meaning everyone will start the race. The notables include Marco Andretti in the Roper Racing No. 94, William Sawalich in the Tricon No. 1, Sammy Smith in the Spire No. 7 and 2016 champion Johnny Sauter making a start for the returning Hattori Racing Enterprises.
Truck Series TSport 200
02 | Mason Massey | Trip Bruce III | Youngs Motorsports | Chevrolet
04 | Marco Andretti | Bruce Cook | Roper Racing | Chevrolet
1 | William Sawalich | Seth Smith | Tricon Garage | Toyota
2 | Nick Sanchez | Bono Manion | Rev Racing | Chevrolet
5 | Dean Thompson | Derek Smith | Tricon Garage | Toyota
7 | Connor Mosack | Brian Pattie | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet
9 | Grant Enfinger | Jeff Stankewicz | CR7 Motorsports | Chevrolet
11 | Corey Heim | Scott Zipadelli | Taylor Gray | Tricon Garage | Toyota
13 | Jake Garcia | Rich Lushes | ThorSport Racing | Ford
15 | Tanner Gray | Jerame Donley | Taylor Gray | Tricon Garage | Toyota
16 | Johnny Sauter | Richie Wauters | Hattori Racing | Toyota
17 | Taylor Gray | Jeff Hensley | Tricon Garage | Toyota
18 | Tyler Ankrum | Mark Hillman | McAnally-Hilgemann Racing | Chevrolet
19 | Christian Eckes | Charles Denike | McAnally-Hilgemann Racing | Chevrolet
22 | Tyler Tomassi | Pedro Lopez | Reaume Brothers Racing | Ford
25 | Ty Dillon | Chad Kendrick | Rackley WAR | Chevrolet
27 | Keith McGee | John Reaume | Reaume Brothers Racing | Ford
32 | Bret Holmes | Mike Shiplett | Bret Holmes Racing | Chevrolet
33 | Lawless Alan | Doug George | Reaume Brothers Racing | Ford
38 | Layne Riggs | Dylan Cappello | Front Row Motorsports | Ford
41 | Bayley Currey | Mike Hillman Jr. | Niece Motorsports | Chevrolet
42 | Matt Mills | Jon Leonard | Niece Motorsports | Chevrolet
43 | Daniel Dye | Blake Bainbridge | McAnally-Hilgemann Racing | Chevrolet
44 | Conor Daly | Wally Rogers | Niece Motorsports | Chevrolet
45 | Ross Chastain | Phil Gould | Niece Motorsports | Chevrolet
46 | Thad Moffitt | Tyler Young | Young’s Motorsports | Chevrolet
52 | Stewart Friesen | Jimmy Villenueve | Halmar Friesen Racing | Toyota
56 | Timmy Hill | Terry Elmore | Hill Motorsports | Toyota
66 | Luke Fenhaus | Josh Hankish | ThorSport Racing | Ford
71| Rajah Caruth | Chad Walter | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet
76| Spencer Boyd | Mike Hillman Jr. | Freedom Racing Enterprises | Chevrolet
77 | Chase Purdy | Jason Trinchere | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet
88 | Matt Crafton | Jeriod Prince | Ben Rhodes | ThorSport Racing | Ford
91 | Jack Wood | Kevin Bellicourt | McAnally-Hilgemann Racing | Chevrolet
98 Ty Majeski | Joe Shear Jr. | Ben Rhodes | ThorSport Racing | Ford
99 | Ben Rhodes | Doug Randoph | ThorSport Racing | Ford