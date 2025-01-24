How the NASCAR charter system works

Credit: Alex Gould/Special for The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 season marks a decade in which the NASCAR Cup Series has functionally operated under the ‘charter agreement,’ but it’s also the first year of the second document and first extension to an agreement first crafted in advance of the 2016 season.

It’s also the first season that began with a lawsuit with two teams alleging federal antitrust violations against the sanctioning body stemming from the results of the negotiations process over the charter system extension. The basics of that lawsuit can be consumed here.

Back on point, what exactly is the NASCAR Cup Series charter system?

Simply stated, ownership charters represent status that allow entries included in the system entry into every single race while also providing guaranteed revenue based on the negotiated terms prior to the start of a charter period. The first agreement ran the length of a television rights agreement from 2016-to-2024 and the second agreement runs the length of the second rights agreement from 2025-to-2031. The agreement also requires teams to participate in agreed upon marketing exercises and allows NASCAR to use the teams intellectual properties to promote the sport.

That is overly simplified but gives you the general idea.

The teams have started to treat these charters as if they were the NASCAR equivalent to stick and ball franchises like the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Dodgers. The idea is that every car number exists like a professional sports team. Unlike stick-and-ball teams, the NASCAR Cup Series is not an equal partnership and that is also part and parcel to the 2024 lawsuit.

Anyway, there are 36 of these ownership tokens in NASCAR and they earn shared perks of competing under the NASCAR Cup Series umbrella. Most importantly, the cars that are paired with an ownership charter have guaranteed starting positions into every Cup Series race, regardless of the size of an entry list on any given weekend.

Similar to how stick and ball franchises receive shared revenue from TV contracts or licensing agreements, NASCAR Cup Series teams also receive similar benefits granted to them under the charter agreement.

First, understand that the value of all 36 charters are not equal.

The value of a charter is based on the historic significance of a team and the performance of its car over the past three seasons. How much a team makes at the end of the year is determined by a formula that takes into account the value of the charter and where the team finished in the championship standings.

There is also a collective bargaining element to the charter system.

It works very similar to the Concorde Agreement in Formula 1, in which the sanctioning body has a certain degree of dialogue, in principle with the teams over competition related decisions.

A majority of the teams are also aligned under a union-like entity called the Race Team Alliance. The RTA has its own media entity, Racing America, and also has a negotiating committee that communicates with NASCAR on business related matters.

The maximum field size for a NASCAR Cup Series race is 40 cars, meaning that up to four teams without a charter can still take the green flag but they receive considerably less purse money than those who possess an ownership charter.

The creation of the system created a demand for charters — resulting in an economic ecosystem.

From the very beginning, NASCAR and the RTA set out to create a model that created long-term value for owning a team, while also creating competition to acquire a charter. The idea being, if there was value in possessing an ownership charter, there would be value upon needing to sell it.

Michael Waltrip Racing sold its two charters to Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart Haas Racing in 2016 for $1 million each

Tommy Baldwin Racing sold its charter to Leavine Family Racing for $3.5 million in 2017

FurnitureRow sold its charter to Spire Motorsports for $6 million in 2018

Go Fas Racing sold its charter to Live Fast Racing for $10 million in 2021

Starcom Racing sold its charter to 23XI Racing for $13.5 million in 2021

Live Fast sold its charter to Spire Motorsports for $40 million in 2023

In previous eras, when a Cup Series team went out of business for whatever reason, it had nothing of value to sell beyond its race shops. The cars became quickly outdated and equipment was sold for pennies on the dollar.

The escalating value of owning an ownership charter has created supply and demand on the open market.

Then there is the NextGen car, now in its fourth season, that aims to provide long-term cost containment even if it isn’t remotely there yet. The car is a de facto spec car meaning that every component, except the engines and bodies, are identical. The working theory is that teams will eventually save money as inventory builds and the parts and pieces become standard.

If the Next-Gen car (eventually) reduces the cost of competition, and if the next broadcast rights agreement provides greater revenue opportunities, teams will be less reliant on sponsorship money to remain in business. That’s the concept, at least.

Each ownership charter can be leased once within an agreement period to another organization, but it must be returned to its original owner after the end of one season.

The first charter agreement ran from 2016 to 2020. The current charter agreement runs from 2021 to 2024 through the current television broadcast agreement with FOX and NBC. The next broadcast rights agreement runs from 2025 to 2031 and includes FOX, NBC, TNT and Amazon Prime.

There are currently 36 charters but NASCAR says the system allows for the creation of more if an additional manufacturer should join the sport.

From the very start of the charter agreement, many charters have been sold or leased over the years. The following post details the history of each ownership charter entering the 2024 season.

Trackhouse Racing No. 1

This charter is currently owned by Trackhouse Racing and is associated with the No. 1 car driven by Ross Chastain. It was first awarded to Chip Ganassi in 2016 when the No. 1 was piloted by Jamie McMurray and remained there when Kurt Busch signed with the team. Trackhouse acquired the No. 1 charter when it purchased the NASCAR assets of Ganassi after the 2021 season. Ross Chastain was moved from the Ganassi No. 42 to the No. 1 car.

Awarded: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1

2016: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 (Jamie McMurray)

2017: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 (Jamie McMurray)

2018: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 (Jamie McMurray)

2019: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 (Kurt Busch)

2020: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 (Kurt Busch)

2021: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 (Kurt Busch)

2022: Trackhouse Racing No. 1 (Ross Chastain)

2023: Trackhouse Racing No. 1 (Ross Chastain)

2024: Trackhouse Racing No. 1 (Ross Chastain)

2025: Trackhouse Racing No. 1 (Ross Chastain)

Team Penske No. 2

This charter is currently owned by Team Penske and is associated with the No. 2 car driven by Austin Cindric. It has always been aligned with this car. It was driven by Brad Keselowski when the charter was awarded and remained with the No. 2 when Cindric signed with the team.

Awarded: Team Penske No. 2

2016: Team Penske No. 2 (Brad Keselowski)

2017: Team Penske No. 2 (Brad Keselowski)

2018: Team Penske No. 2 (Brad Keselowski)

2019: Team Penske No. 2 (Brad Keselowski)

2020: Team Penske No. 2 (Brad Keselowski)

2021: Team Penske No. 2 (Brad Keselowski)

2022: Team Penske No. 2 (Austin Cindric)

2023: Team Penske No. 2 (Austin Cindric)

2024: Team Penske No. 2 (Austin Cindric)

2025: Team Penske No. 2 (Austin Cindric)

Richard Childress Racing No. 3

This charter is currently owned by Richard Childress Racing and associated with the No. 3 car driven by Austin Dillon. It has always been aligned with this combination.

Awarded: Richard Childress Racing No. 3

2016: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 (Austin Dillon)

2017: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 (Austin Dillon)

2018: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 (Austin Dillon)

2019: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 (Austin Dillon)

2020: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 (Austin Dillon)

2021: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 (Austin Dillon)

2022: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 (Austin Dillon)

2023: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 (Austin Dillon)

2024: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 (Austin Dillon)

2025: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 (Austin Dillon)

Front Row Motorsports No. 4

This charter is currently owned by Front Row Motorsports and associated with the No. 4 car driven byNoah Gragson. From its inception to the 2024 season, it was attached to the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 car driven by Kevin Harvick and then Josh Berry. It was sold to Front Row Motorsports in 2024 but approval for the transaction had to be forced by a federal judge as part of a preliminary injunction decision as the organization had sued NASCAR late in the summer. NASCAR is appealing the injunction decision.

Awarded: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4

2016: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 (Kevin Harvick)

2017: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 (Kevin Harvick)

2018: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 (Kevin Harvick)

2019: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 (Kevin Harvick)

2020: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 (Kevin Harvick)

2021: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 (Kevin Harvick)

2022: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 (Kevin Harvick)

2023: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 (Kevin Harvick)

2024: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 (Josh Berry)

2025: Front Row Motorsports No. 4 (Noah Gragson)

Hendrick Motorsports No. 24

This charter is currently owned by Hendrick Motorsports and associated with the No. 24 car driven by William Byron. It was first awarded to Hendrick in 2016 when it was the No. 5 piloted by Kasey Kahne and became the No. 24 when William Byron graduated to the Cup Series in 2018.

Awarded: Hendrick Motorsports No. 5

2016: Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 (Kasey Kahne)

2017: Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 (Kasey Kahne)

2018: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 (William Byron)

2019: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 (William Byron)

2020: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 (William Byron)

2021: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 (William Byron)

2022: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 (William Byron)

2023: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 (William Byron)

2024: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 (William Byron)

2025: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 (William Byron)

Team Penske No. 12

This charter is currently owned by Team Penske and associated with the No. 12 car driven by Ryan Blaney.

It was first awarded to Roush Fenway Racing in 2016 when it was the No. 6 piloted by Trevor Bayne and became the No. 37 when Chris Buescher was leased to JTG Daughery Racing by Roush-Fenway alongside the charter in 2017. It was returned to Roush Fenway after the 2017 season and sold to Team Penske where it was used to create the third car for Blaney.

Awarded: Roush Fenway Racing No. 6

2016: Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 (Trevor Bayne)

2017: Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 (Trevor Bayne)

2018: JTG Daugherty Racing No. 37 (Chris Buescher)

2019: Team Penske No. 12 (Ryan Blaney)

2020: Team Penske No. 12 (Ryan Blaney)

2021: Team Penske No. 12 (Ryan Blaney)

2022: Team Penske No. 12 (Ryan Blaney)

2023: Team Penske No. 12 (Ryan Blaney)

2024: Team Penske No. 12 (Ryan Blaney)

2025: Team Penske No. 12 (Ryan Blaney)

Kaulig Racing No. 16

This charter is currently owned by Kaulig Racing and linked to the No. 16 car. It was first awarded to Tommy Baldwin Racing in 2016 when it was the No. 7 piloted by Reed Sorenson and became the No. 95 in 2017 when it was sold to Leavine Family Racing. It was sold again before the 2020 season to Spire Motorsports and sold once more to Kaulig before the 2022 season.

Awarded: Tommy Baldwin Racing No. 7

2016: Tommy Baldwin Racing No. 7 (Reed Sorenson)

2017: Leavine Family Racing No. 95 (Michael McDowell)

2018: Leavine Family Racing No. 95 (Kasey Kahne)

2019: Leavine Family Racing No. 95 (Matt DiBenedetto)

2020: Leavine Family Racing No. 95 (Christopher Bell)

2021: Spire Motorsports No. 77 (Various)

2022: Kaulig Racing No. 16 (Various)

2023: Kaulig Racing No. 16 (AJ Allmendinger)

2024: Kaulig Racing No. 16 (Various)

2025: Kaulig Racing No. 16 (AJ Allmendinger)

Legacy Motor Club No. 42

This charter is currently owned by Legacy Motor Club and associated with the No. 42 car driven by John Hunter Nemechek. It was first awarded to Richard Petty Motorsports in 2016 when it was the No. 9. It became the No. 44 when it was piloted by Brian Scott.

It became the No. 32 in 2017 when it was leased to GoFas Racing. It was returned to Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018 and became the No. 43 for Bubba Wallace. It became the Petty Ware Motorsports No. 51 when Petty and Rick Ware Racing entered into a joint agreement to field the No. 51.

It became the No. 42 when Richard Petty Motorsports sold to GMS Racing to become Petty GMS and remained the No. 42 when Jimmie Johnson bought into the team and renamed it Legacy Motor Club. Nemechek has driven the car since 2024.

Awarded: Richard Petty Motorsports No. 9

2016: Richard Petty Motorsports No. 44 (Brian Scott)

2017: GoFas Racing No. 32 (Matt DiBenedetto)

2018: Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 (Bubba Wallace)

2019: Petty Ware Racing No. 51 (Various)

2020: Petty Ware Racing No. 51 (Various)

2021: Petty Ware Racing No. 51 (Cody Shane Ware)

2022: Petty GMS Racing No. 42 (Ty Dillon)

2023: Legacy Motor Club No. 42 (Noah Gragson)

2024: Legacy Motor Club No. 42 (John Hunter Nemechek)

2025: Legacy Motor Club No. 42 (John Hunter Nemechek)

23XI Racing No. 35

This charter is currently owned by 23XI Racing and is associated with the No. 35 car driven by Riley Herbst. From its inception to the 2024 season, it was attached to the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 car driven by Danica Patrick, Aric Almirola and then Noah Gragson. It was sold to 23XI Racing in 2024 but approval for the transaction had to be forced by a federal judge as part of a preliminary injunction decision as the organization had sued NASCAR late in the summer. NASCAR is appealing the injunction decision.

Awarded: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10

2016: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 (Danica Patrick)

2017: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 (Danica Patrick)

2018: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 (Aric Almirola)

2019: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 (Aric Almirola)

2020: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 (Aric Almirola)

2021: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 (Aric Almirola)

2022: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 (Aric Almirola)

2023: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 (Aric Almirola)

2024: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 (Noah Gragson)

2025: 23XI Racing No. 35 (Riley Herbst)

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This charter is currently owned by Joe Gibbs Racing and associated with the No. 11 car driven by Denny Hamlin. It has always been aligned with this combination.

Awarded: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11

2016: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 (Denny Hamlin)

2017: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 (Denny Hamlin)

2018: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 (Denny Hamlin)

2019: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 (Denny Hamlin)

2020: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 (Denny Hamlin)

2021: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 (Denny Hamlin)

2022: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 (Denny Hamlin)

2023: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 (Denny Hamlin)

2024: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 (Denny Hamlin)

2025: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 (Denny Hamlin)

23XI Racing No. 23

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

This charter is currently owned by 23XI Racing and associated with the No. 23 car driven by Bubba Wallace. This charter had been owned by Germain Racing for its No. 13 car every year until 2021 when it was sold to Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Awarded: Germain Racing No. 13

2016: Germain Racing No. 13 (Casey Mears)

2017: Germain Racing No. 13 (Ty Dillon)

2018: Germain Racing No. 13 (Ty Dillon)

2019: Germain Racing No. 13 (Ty Dillon)

2020: Germain Racing No. 13 (Ty Dillon)

2021: 23XI Racing No. 23 (Bubba Wallace)

2022: 23XI Racing No. 23 (Bubba Wallace)

2023: 23XI Racing No. 23 (Bubba Wallace)

2024: 23XI Racing No. 23 (Bubba Wallace)

2025: 23XI Racing No. 23 (Bubba Wallace)

Trackhouse Racing No. 88

This charter is currently owned by Trackhouse Racing for its No. 88 car and driver Shane Van Gisbergen. From its inception to the 2024 season, it was attached to the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 car driven by Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer and then Chase Briscoe. It was then sold to Trackhouse Racing ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing closing after the 2024 season.

Awarded: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14

2016: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 (Tony Stewart)

2017: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 (Clint Bowyer)

2018: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 (Clint Bowyer)

2019: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 (Clint Bowyer)

2020: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 (Clint Bowyer)

2021: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 (Chase Briscoe)

2022: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 (Chase Briscoe)

2023: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 (Chase Briscoe)

2024: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 (Chase Briscoe)

2025: Trackhouse Racing No. 88 (Shane Van Gisbergen)

Haas Factory Team No. 41

This charter is currently owned by Haas Factory Team and has been associated with the No. 41 car for almost the entirety of its existence. It was originally awarded to Michael Waltrip Racing and was immediately sold to Stewart Haas Racing. The car was driven by Kurt Busch from 2016-2018, Daniel Suarez in 2019, Cole Custer from 2020-2022. When Stewart-Haas Racing closed and downsized into Haas Factory Team, it retained this charter and the No. 41 branding.

Awarded: Michael Waltrip Racing No. 15

2016: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 (Kurt Busch)

2017: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 (Kurt Busch)

2018: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 (Kurt Busch)

2019: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 (Daniel Suarez)

2020: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 (Cole Custer)

2021: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 (Cole Custer)

2022: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 (Cole Custer)

2023: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 (Ryan Preece)

2024: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 (Ryan Preece)

2025: Haas Factory Team No. 41 (Cole Custer)

RFK Racing No. 6

What is currently the Roush Fenway Keselowski No. 6 was awarded to Roush Fenway Racing as the No. 16 and was renumbered when that car was shut down and its charter leased to JTG Daugherty Racing. Roush Fenway made what was the No. 16 car the No. 6 car for charter purposes and it has remained that way even through the addition of Brad Keselowski as an owner-driver before the start of the 2022 season.

Awarded: Roush Fenway Racing No. 16

2016: Roush Fenway Racing No. 16 (Greg Biffle)

2017: Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 (Trevor Bayne)

2018: Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 (Trevor Bayne, Matt Kenseth)

2019: Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 (Ryan Newman)

2020: Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 (Ryan Newman)

2021: Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 (Ryan Newman)

2022: RFK Racing No. 6 (Brad Keselowski)

2023: RFK Racing No. 6 (Brad Keselowski)

2024: RFK Racing No. 6 (Brad Keselowski)

2025: RFK Racing No. 6 (Brad Keselowski)

RFK Racing No. 17

This charter is currently owned by Roush Fenway Racing and associated with the No. 17 car driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2016-2019 and Chris Buescher ever since. It has always been attached to team co-owner Jack Roush from its inception.

Awarded: Roush Fenway Racing No. 17

2016: Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.)

2017: Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.)

2018: Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.)

2019: Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.)

2020: Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 (Chris Buescher)

2021: Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 (Chris Buescher)

2022: RFK Racing No. 17 (Chris Buescher)

2023: RFK Racing No. 17 (Chris Buescher)

2024: RFK Racing No. 17 (Chris Buescher)

2025: RFK Racing No. 17 (Chris Buescher)

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54

This charter is currently owned by Joe Gibbs Racing and associated with the No. 54 car driven by Ty Gibbs. It began its life as the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 with Kyle Busch from 2016 until the 2023 season when Ty Gibbs joined the team and the car renumbered as 54.

Awarded: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18

2016: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 (Kyle Busch)

2017: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 (Kyle Busch)

2018: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 (Kyle Busch)

2019: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 (Kyle Busch)

2020: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 (Kyle Busch)

2021: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 (Kyle Busch)

2022: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 (Kyle Busch)

2023: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 (Ty Gibbs)

2024: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 (Ty Gibbs)

2025: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 (Ty Gibbs)

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20

This charter is currently owned by Joe Gibbs Racing and associated with the No. 20 car driven by Christopher Bell. This entry was previously piloted by Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones.

Awarded: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20

2016: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 (Matt Kenseth)

2017: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 (Matt Kenseth)

2018: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 (Erik Jones)

2019: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 (Erik Jones)

2020: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 (Erik Jones)

2021: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 (Christopher Bell)

2022: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 (Christopher Bell)

2023: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 (Christopher Bell)

2024: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 (Christopher Bell)

2025: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 (Christopher Bell)

Team Penske No. 22

This charter is currently owned by Team Penske and associated with the No. 22 car with Joey Logano. It has always been aligned with this combination.

Awarded: Team Penske No. 22

2016: Team Penske No. 22 (Joey Logano)

2017: Team Penske No. 22 (Joey Logano)

2018: Team Penske No. 22 (Joey Logano)

2019: Team Penske No. 22 (Joey Logano)

2020: Team Penske No. 22 (Joey Logano)

2021: Team Penske No. 22 (Joey Logano)

2022: Team Penske No. 22 (Joey Logano)

2023: Team Penske No. 22 (Joey Logano)

2024: Team Penske No. 22 (Joey Logano)

2025: Team Penske No. 22 (Joey Logano)

Spire Racing No. 7

This charter is currently owned by Spire Motorsports and associated with the No. 7 car. It was first awarded to BK Racing in 2016 when it was the No. 23 piloted by David and became the No. 38 when it was sold to Front Row Motorsports in 2019. It became the No. 53 when Front Row leased it to Rick Ware Racing in 2020. Front Row then sold the charter to Rick Ware Racing and it remained the No. 53. It was then sold to Spire Motorsports before the 2022 season to become the No. 7 driven by Corey Lajoie. Justin Haley took over the car in September of 2024 and will continue piloting it in 2025.

Awarded: BK Racing No. 23

2016: BK Racing No. 23 (David Ragan)

2017: BK Racing No. 23 (Various)

2018: BK Racing No. 23 (Various)

2019: Front Row Motorsports No. 38 (Michael McDowell)

2020: Rick Ware Racing No. 53 (Various)

2021: Rick Ware Racing No. 53 (Various)

2022: Spire Motorsports No. 7 (Corey Lajoie)

2023: Spire Motorsports No. 7 (Corey Lajoie)

2024: Spire Motorsports No. 7 (Corey Lajoie)

2025: Spire Motorsports No. 7 (Justin Haley)

Hendrick Motosports No. 9

This charter is currently owned by Hendrick Motorsports and associated with the No. 9 car driven by Chase Elliott. It was first awarded to Hendrick in 2016 when it was the No. 24. It became the No. 9 when William Byron was assigned the No. 24 in 2018.

Awarded: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24

2016: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 (Chase Elliott)

2017: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 (Chase Elliott)

2018: Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 (Chase Elliott)

2019: Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 (Chase Elliott)

2020: Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 (Chase Elliott)

2021: Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 (Chase Elliott)

2022: Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 (Chase Elliott)

2023: Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 (Chase Elliott)

2024: Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 (Chase Elliott)

2025: Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 (Chase Elliott)

23XI Racing No. 45

What began its existence as the Richard Childress Racing No. 27 was leased to upstart StarCom Racing in 2018 and sold to the team a year later. StarCom Racing sold the No. 00 charter to 23XI Racing’s No. 45 team for 2022 for driver Kurt Busch. The car is now piloted by Tyler Reddick.

Awarded: Richard Childress Racing No. 27

2016: Richard Childress Racing No. 27 (Paul Menard)

2017: Richard Childress Racing No. 27 (Paul Menard)

2018: StarCom Racing No. 00 (Landon Cassill)

2019: StarCom Racing No. 00 (Various)

2020: StarCom Racing No. 00 (Quin Houff)

2021: StarCom Racing No. 00 (Quin Houff)

2022: 23XI Racing No. 45 (Kurt Busch)

2023: 23XI Racing No. 45 (Tyler Reddick)

2024: 23XI Racing No. 45 (Tyler Reddick)

2025: 23XI Racing No. 45 (Tyler Reddick)

Richard Childress Racing No. 8

This charter is currently owned by Richard Childress Racing and associated with the No. 8 car with Kyle Busch. It was first awarded to Childress in 2016 when it was the No. 31. It became the No. 8 when Daniel Hemric was assigned the car in 2019. Tyler Reddick drove it from 2020-2022. Kyle Busch started driving the car with the 2023 season.

Awarded: Richard Childress Racing No. 31

2016: Richard Childress Racing No. 31 (Ryan Newman)

2017: Richard Childress Racing No. 31 (Ryan Newman)

2018: Richard Childress Racing No. 31 (Ryan Newman)

2019: Richard Childress Racing No. 8 (Daniel Hemric)

2020: Richard Childress Racing No. 8 (Tyler Reddick)

2021: Richard Childress Racing No. 8 (Tyler Reddick)

2022: Richard Childress Racing No. 8 (Tyler Reddick)

2023: Richard Childress Racing No. 8 (Kyle Busch)

2024: Richard Childress Racing No. 8 (Kyle Busch)

2025: Richard Childress Racing No. 8 (Kyle Busch)

Wood Brother Racing No. 21

What began its existence as the GoFas Racing No. 32 was first leased to Wood Brothers Racing in 2017. That charter was then sold to the Wood Brothers in 2018 albeit with GoFas owner Archie St. Hilaire maintaining a partial onwership of the franchise. The Wood Brothers purchased complete control of their charter prior to the 2021 season. Matt DiBenedetto drove it in 2020 and 2021 and Harrison Burton piloted the car from 2022 to 2024. Josh Berry was hired to drive the car in 2025.

Awarded: GoFas Racing No. 32

2016: GoFas Racing No. 32 (Matt DiBenedetto)

2017: Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 (Ryan Blaney)

2018: Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 (Paul Menard)

2019: Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 (Paul Menard)

2020: Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 (Matt DiBenedetto)

2021: Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 (Matt DiBenedetto)

2022: Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 (Harrison Burton)

2023: Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 (Harrison Burton)

2024: Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 (Harrison Burton)

2025: Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 (Harrison Burton)

Spire Motorsports No. 71

This is the charter with the most convoluted ownership history. What will soon be the Spire Motorsports No. 71 was first awarded to Joe Falk of Circle Sport Racing in 2016. Falk immediately entered into a partnership with Leavine Family Racing to operate the No. 95 for the 2016 season. In 2017, Falk entered into a new agreement with The Motorsports Group with Curtis Key’s No. 33 team. From 2018-2020, Joe Falk was a partner with Archie St. Hilaire of GoFas Motorsports’ No. 32 team. Falk then joined Live Fast Motorsports in 2021 when that team was launched by Matt Tifft and BJ McLeod. McLeod, Tifft and Falk then sold the charter to Spire Motorsports for its No. 71 and driver Zane Smith, who was on loan from Trackhouse Racing that season. Michael McDowell was hired to drive the car starting in 2025, returning to a charter he raced under in 2016 with LFR.

Awarded: Circle Sport No. 33

2016: Leavine Family Racing No. 95 (Michael McDowell, Ty Dillon)

2017: The Motorsports Group No. 33 (Various)

2018: GoFas Racing No. 32 (Matt DiBenedetto)

2019: GoFas Racing No. 32 (Corey Lajoie)

2020: GoFas Racing No. 32 (Corey Lajoie)

2021: Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 (Various)

2022: Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 (Various)

2023: Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 (Various)

2024: Spire Motorsports No. 71 (Zane Smith)

2025: Spire Motorsports No. 71 (Michael McDowell)

Front Row Motorsports No. 34

This charter has always been owned by Front Row Motorsports and associated with the No. 34 car driven by Chris Buescher, Landon Cassill, Michael McDowell and now Todd Gilliland during their respective stints.

Awarded: Front Row Motorsports No. 35

2016: Front Row Motorsports No. 34 (Chris Buscher)

2017: Front Row Motorsports No. 34 (Landon Cassill)

2018: Front Row Motorsports No. 34 (Michael McDowell)

2019: Front Row Motorsports No. 34 (Michael McDowell)

2020: Front Row Motorsports No. 34 (Michael McDowell)

2021: Front Row Motorsports No. 34 (Michael McDowell)

2022: Front Row Motorsports No. 34 (Michael McDowell)

2023: Front Row Motorsports No. 34 (Michael McDowell)

2024: Front Row Motorsports No. 34 (Michael McDowell)

2025: Front Row Motorsports No. 34 (Todd Gilliland)

Rick Ware Racing No. 51

What is now the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 was originally awarded to Front Row Motorsports as the No. 38. Front Row leased the charter to Tri-Star Motorsports in 2018 and sold it to Rick Ware Racing prior to the 2019 season where it has remained ever since. The No. 52 became the No. 27 for 2020. The No. 27 team became the No. 52 for 2021. The No. 52 became the No. 51 for 20220. The team constantly shuffled numbers to avoid the charter becoming at risk of being repossed for performance. Justin Haley drove the car in 2024 and Ware returned to the ride in 2025.

Awarded: Front Row Motorsports No. 38

2016: Front Row Motorsports No. 38 (Landon Cassill)

2017: Front Row Motorsports No. 38 (David Ragan)

2018: TriStar Motorsports No. 34 (Corey Lajoie, Cole Whitt)

2019: Rick Ware Racing No. 52 (Various)

2020: Rick Ware Racing No. 27 (Various)

2021: Rick Ware Racing No. 51 (Cody Ware)

2022: Rick Ware Racing No. 51 (Cody Ware)

2023: Rick Ware Racing No. 51 (Various)

2024: Rick Ware Racing No. 51 (Justin Haley)

2025: Rick Ware Racing No. 51 (Cody Ware)

Trackhouse Racing No. 99

This charter is currently owned by Trackhouse Racing and is associated with the No. 99 car driven by Daniel Suarez. It was first awarded to Chip Ganassi Racing in 2016 when it was piloted by Kyle Larson who drove the car until April 2020. Matt Kenseth drove it for the remainder of that season. Ross Chastain drive the No. 42 in 2021 when the team was sold to Trackhouse Racing. Trackhouse retained Chastain and moved him to the No. 1 chartered entry. It signed Daniel Suarez to take over the renumbered No. 99.

Awarded: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42

2016: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 (Kyle Larson)

2017: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 (Kyle Larson)

2018: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 (Kyle Larson)

2019: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 (Kyle Larson)

2020: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 (Kyle Larson, Matt Kenseth)

2021: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 (Ross Chastain)

2022: Trackhouse Racing No. 99 (Daniel Suarez)

2023: Trackhouse Racing No. 99 (Daniel Suarez)

2024: Trackhouse Racing No. 99 (Daniel Suarez)

2025: Trackhouse Racing No. 99 (Daniel Suarez)

Legacy Motor Club No. 43

What is now the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club charter began its life as the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 and was once leased to Rick Ware Racing in 2018 but returned to RPM the following season. Richard Petty Motorsports was purchased by GMS Racing to make the No. 43 charter belong to Petty GMS Racing for the 2022 season and then became the Legacy Motor Club No. 43 when Jimmie Johnson purchased a stake in Petty GMS before the 2023 season. Erik Jones has driven the car across its various ownership structures since the 2021 season.

Awarded: Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43

2016: Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 (Aric Almirola)

2017: Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 (Aric Almirola)

2018: Rick Ware Racing No. 52 (Various)

2019: Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 (Bubba Wallace)

2020: Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 (Bubba Wallace)

2021: Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 (Erik Jones)

2022: Petty GMS Racing No. 43 (Erik Jones)

2023: Legacy Motor Club No. 43 (Erik Jones)

2024: Legacy Motor Club No. 43 (Erik Jones)

2025: Legacy Motor Club No. 43 (Erik Jones)

HYAK Racing No. 47

This charter is currently owned by HYAK Racing and has always been associated with the No. 47 car under its various ownership combinations. It was first awarded to JTG-Daugherty Racing in 2016 when it was driven by AJ Allmendinger who drove the car until 2018. Ryan Preece drove it in 2019. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has driven it since 2020. Gordon Smith rebranded the team has HYAK Racing ahead of the 2025 season with the formal departure of team co-founders Tad and Jodi Geschickter.

Awarded: JTG-Daugherty Racing No. 47

2016: JTG-Daugherty Racing No. 47 (AJ Allmendinger)

2017: JTG-Daugherty Racing No. 47 (AJ Allmendinger)

2018: JTG-Daugherty Racing No. 47 (AJ Allmendinger)

2019: JTG-Daugherty Racing No. 47 (Ryan Preece)

2020: JTG-Daugherty Racing No. 47 (Ricky Stenhouse)

2021: JTG-Daugherty Racing No. 47 (Ricky Stenhouse)

2022: JTG-Daugherty Racing No. 47 (Ricky Stenhouse)

2023: JTG-Daugherty Racing No. 47 (Ricky Stenhouse)

2024: JTG-Daugherty Racing No. 47 (Ricky Stenhouse)

2025: HYAK Racing No. 47 (Ricky Stenhouse)

Hendrick Motorsports No. 5

This charter is currently owned by Hendrick Motorsports and associated with the No. 5 car driven by Kyle Larson. It was first awarded to Hendrick in 2016 when it was the No. 48 driven by Jimmie Johnson. It became the No. 5 when Jimmie Johnson retired and his No. 48 was assigned to Alex Bowman. The No. 5 has the lineage of the No. 48 and the final crew that worked with Johnson at Hendrick. Alex Bowman is driving the No. 48 in number only as it is just a rebranded No. 88.

Awarded: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48

2016: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 (Jimmie Johnson)

2017: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 (Jimmie Johnson)

2018: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 (Jimmie Johnson)

2019: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 (Jimmie Johnson)

2020: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 (Jimmie Johnson)

2021: Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 (Kyle Larson)

2022: Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 (Kyle Larson)

2023: Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 (Kyle Larson)

2024: Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 (Kyle Larson)

2025: Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 (Kyle Larson)

RFK Racing No. 60

This charter was originally assigned to HScott Motorsports in 2016. Clint Bowyer drove the No. 15 that season. It was sold to Jay Robinson’s Premium Motorsports outfit in 2017 and remained with that team until it was purchased by Rick Ware Racing in advance of the 2021 season. The charter was leased to RFK Racing ahead of the 2025 season for driver Ryan Preece.

Awarded: HScott Motorsports No. 15

2016: HScott Motorsports No. 15 (Clint Bowyer)

2017: Premium Motorsports No. 15 (Various)

2018: Premium Motorsports No. 15 (Ross Chastain, Justin Marks)

2019: Premium Motorsports No. 15 (Ross Chastain)

2020: Premium Motorsports No. 15 (Brennan Poole)

2021: Rick Ware Racing No. 15 (Various)

2022: Rick Ware Racing No. 15 (Various)

2023: Rick Ware Racing No. 15 (Various)

2024: Rick Ware Racing No. 15 (Various)

2025: RFK Racing No. 60 (Ryan Preece)

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19

This charter is currently owned by Joe Gibbs Racing and has been associated with the No. 19 car for almost the entirety of its existence. It was originally awarded to Michael Waltrip Racing and Immediately sold to Joe Gibbs Racing. The car was driven by Carl Edwards from 2016, Daniel Suarez in 2017 and 2018 and Martin Truex Jr. since 2019. Chase Briscoe has been signed to drive the car starting in 2025.

Awarded: Michael Waltrip Racing No. 55

2016: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 (Carl Edwards)

2017: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 (Daniel Suarez)

2018: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 (Daniel Suarez)

2019: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 (Martin Truex Jr.)

2020: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 (Martin Truex Jr.)

2021: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 (Martin Truex Jr.)

2022: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 (Martin Truex Jr.)

2023: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 (Martin Truex Jr.)

2024: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 (Martin Truex Jr.)

2025: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 (Chase Briscoe)

Spire Motorsports No. 77

What is now the Spire Motorsports No. 77 charter began its life as the Jay Robinson owned No. 62. It was immediately leased to HScott Motorsports in 2016. It was sold to Furniture Row Racing so that organization could field a second car for Erik Jones in 2017. It was sold again in 2018 to former Xfinty Series team owner Todd Braun who immediately entered into an agreement with JTG Daugherty Racing to continue fielding the No. 37. That relationship expired after three years and Braun took the charter to Spire Motorsports in advance of the 2021 season. Braun is no longer part of the ownership group and Spire owns the 77 charter entirely. Carson Hocevar has driven the entry since 2024.

Awarded: Premium Motorsports No. 62

2016: HScott Motorsports No. 46 (Michael Annett)

2017: Furniture Row Racing (Erik Jones)

2018: JTG Daugherty No. 37 (Ryan Preece)

2019: JTG Daugherty No. 37 (Ryan Preece)

2020: JTG Daugherty No. 37 (Ryan Preece)

2021: Spire Motorsports No. 7 (Corey Lajoie)

2022: Spire Motorspsorts No. 77 (Landon Cassill and Josh Bilicki)

2023: Spire Motorsports No. 77 (Ty Dillon)

2024: Spire Motorsports No. 77 (Carson Hocevar)

2025: Spire Motorsports No. 77 (Carson Hocevar)

Kaulig Racing No. 31

What is now the Kaulig Racing No. 31 began its life as the Furniture Row Racing No. 78 charter. It was sold to Spire Motorsports in 2019 when Furniture Row Racing went out of business and leased to Trackhouse Racing in advance of the 2021 season. Spire then sold the charter to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 season where it has been associated with the No. 31 ever since. Ty Dillon will drive the car in 2024.

Awarded: Furniture Row Racing No. 78

2016: Furniture Row Racing No. 78 (Martin Truex Jr)

2017: Furnitire Row Racing No. 78 (Martin Truex Jr)

2018: Furniture Row Racing No. 78 (Martin Truex Jr)

2019: Spire Motorsports No. 77 (Various)

2020: Spire Motorsports No. 77 (Various)

2021: Trackhouse Racing No. 99 (Daniel Suarez)

2022: Kaulig Racing No. 31 (Justin Haley)

2023: Kaulig Racing No. 31 (Justin Haley)

2024: Kaulig Racing No. 31 (Daniel Hemric)

2025: Kaulig Racing No. 31 (Ty Dillon)

Front Row Motorsports No. 38

What is currently the Front Row Motorsports No. 38 charter was first awarded to BK Racing. BK Racing leased it to TriStar Racing in 2017 to run the No. 72. It was sold to Front Row in 2018 after BK Racing filed for Bankruptcy where the charter has remained ever since. Todd Gilliland drove the car from the 2022 season until 2024. Zane Smith will drive the car starting with the 2025 season.

Awarded: BK Racing No. 83

2016: BK Racing No. 83 (Matt DiBenedetto)

2017: TriStar No. 72 (Cole Whitt)

2018: Front Row Motorsports No. 38 (David Ragan)

2019: Front Row Motorsports No. 38 (Matt Tifft)

2020: Front Row Motorsports No. 38 (John Hunter Nemechek)

2021: Front Row Motorsports No. 38 (Anthony Alfredo)

2022: Front Row Motorsports No. 38 (Todd Gilliland)

2023: Front Row Motorsports No. 38 (Todd Gilliland)

2024: Front Row Motorsports No. 38 (Todd Gilliland)

2025: Front Row Motorsports No. 38 (Zane Smith)

Hendrick Motorsports No. 48

This charter is currently owned by Hendrick Motorsports and associated with the No. 48 car driven by Alex Bowman. It was first awarded to Hendrick in 2016 when it was the No. 88 driven by Dale Earnhardt Jr. It became the No. 48 when Jimmie Johnson retired and Bowman’s team, then racing under the No. 88 banner, was reassigned No. 48.

Awarded: Hendrick Motorsports No. 88

2016: Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 (Dale Earnhardt Jr.)

2017: Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 (Dale Earnhardt Jr.)

2018: Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 (Alex Bowman)

2019: Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 (Alex Bowman)

2020: Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 (Alex Bowman)

2021: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 (Alex Bowman)

2022: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 (Alex Bowman)

2023: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 (Alex Bowman)

2024: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 (Alex Bowman)

2025: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 (Alex Bowman)