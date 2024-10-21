NFL insider sheds light on Myles Garrett trade rumors, possibility of Cleveland Browns trade

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and one of the highest paid NFL players right now. However, with Cleveland’s season falling apart, Garrett now finds himself in NFL trade rumors.

There were whispers that Cleveland could operate as sellers back in Week 6, before Amari Cooper was traded and Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending injury. With the Browns’ season effectively over and an all-in team falling apart, selling at the NFL trade deadline increasingly looks like the only smart option.

Myles Garrett stats (Pro Football Reference): 9 QB hits, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks

Garrett’s name immediately resurfaced in NFL trade rumors after the Detroit Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury. With the Las Vegas Raiders having ruled out a Maxx Crosby trade and the New York Jets agreeing to a contract resolution with Haason Reddick, Garrett was the obvious best option for teams coveting a star pass rusher.

Only 28 years old, Garrett has earned All-Pro honors in four consecutive seasons and he’s a five-time Pro Bowl selection. While Cleveland’s best player hasn’t been as productive this season, playing through foot injuries, his cap hits make him a top option on a reasonable contract.

Myles Garrett contract (Spotrac): $20.168 million cap hit in 2024, $19.722 million cap hit in 2025, $20.374 million cap hit in 2026

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, NFL teams have been fishing around on a Garrett trade in recent weeks with inquiries to see if the Browns front office would be willing to move up. He’s not the only Browns star being looked into either, with Cleveland also receiving calls on Denzel Ward and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. However, Breer doesn’t believe any of the three players will be traded.

“I don’t think they’ll move Myles Garrett (but some fishing has taken place; anyone can call), Denzel Ward or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.” Albert Breer on whether or not the Cleveland Browns will trade Myles Garrett

While Garrett isn’t available, it is believed that edge rusher Za’Darius Smith could be moved. The veteran pass rusher has generated 4 sacks this season and is still viewed as a productive No. 2 edge defender in the NFL. He’s also on an affordable contract, carrying just a $5.235 million cap hit this season.

Smith’s name will be prevalent in NFL trade rumors in the days to come, along with tight end David Njoku and offensive tackle Jack Conklin. As for Garrett, he’ll likely be staying in Cleveland but that could be revisited next offseason if he wants a new contract and the Browns want to rebuild.