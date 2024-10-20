NFL insider reveals Pro Bowl edge rusher Detroit Lions might trade for to replace Aidan Hutchinson

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions looked like the best team in the NFL midway through their blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Then, Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury that raised significant concerns regarding the Lions defense and sparked a flurry of NFL trade rumors.

Detroit had likely already been in the market for pass-rushing help after losing edge rusher Marcus Davenport to a season-ending elbow injury. The NFL news only got worse for the Lions defensive line shortly after losing Hutchinson, with defensive tackle Kyle Peko landing on IR due to a pectoral injury.

Aidan Hutchinson stats (Pro Football Reference): 24 pressures, 7 QB knockdowns, 9 hurries, 7 sacks

In the days following the injuries, All-Pro edge rushers Myles Garret and Maxx Crosby popped up in NFL trade rumors as potential replacements for Hutchinson. However, the Cleveland Browns aren’t committed to trading Garrett and Raiders owner Mark Davis squashed any notion of Crosby being traded. Detroit’s options dwindled even further on Sunday morning, with the New York Jets agreeing to a contract resolution with Haason Reddick and taking him off the trade block.

However, hope isn’t lost for Detroit. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who first reported the news of Reddick’s contract resolution, reported that Browns edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is one player to keep an eye on who could be on the Lions’ radar.

Za’Darius Smith stats: 3 QB hits, 2 tackles for loss, 3 sacks in six games

Smith, age 32, would likely be a one-year solution for Detroit. He is financially affordable, carrying just a $5.235 million cap hit this year and his team can create $5.408 million of cap savings in 2025 if he’s designated a post-June 1 cut next offseason.

Given Smith’s age and the Browns’ need for draft picks, he is one of the most realistic options for Detroit right now that is mentioned in NFL rumors. With the Lions also holding out hope that Hutchinson might be able to play in the Super Bowl, there would be a remote shot of Hutchinson and Smith playing together in February.

Detroit could pursue other options, such as Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (5 sacks) or Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry III (4 sacks). For now, Smith is the biggest name being connected to the team as a realistic replacement for Hutchinson.

