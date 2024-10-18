Detroit Lions insider names 3 potential trade targets to replace Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions suffered a devastating loss in their Week 6 blowout victory of the Dallas Cowboys, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Aidan Hutchinson breaking his leg. In the aftermath of the season-altering injury, plenty of potential Lions trade targets have popped up in NFL trade rumors.

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is prevalent in NFL rumors following the Amari Cooper trade. Cleveland seems open to shipping off some of its veteran talent for draft picks, especially given their need to trim payroll because of the Deshaun Watson contract.

The most coveted among Lions trade targets, however, is Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. A second-team All-Pro selection, Crosby is a Michigan native and has previously expressed interest in playing for Detroit and competing for a Super Bowl.

While Crosby and Garrett might be prevalent in NFL rumors, a deal for either defensive star is viewed as highly unlikely. Crosby hasn’t requested a trade and the Raiders don’t want to move him, while a Garrett trade would be signaling a rebuild in Cleveland. However, there are a few other potential Lions trade targets to monitor.

Lions reporter Colton Pouncy of The Athletic highlighted Browns edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, New Orleans Saints pass rusher Chase Young and Tennessee Titans edge defender Harold Landry as potential trade options for Detroit to replace Hutchinson.

Chase Young stats: 10 QB hits, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks in seven games

Young, who is signed to a one-year contract, seems like the most questionable fit for Detroit. While he’s played well at times this season, his effort level has been a knock on his game during stints with both the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers. It makes him an uncertain fit for Lions culture.

Harold Landry contract: $23.8 million cap hit in 2024, $24.05 million cap hit 2025-’26

Smith is a realistic option, as the 32-year-old pass rusher is widely believed to be available at the NFL trade deadline and he could at least provide Detroit with a viable threat on the edge.

Landry would be a potential long-term option as he’s under team control through 2026. Of the three players, Landry has the most sacks (four) this season in the fewest number of games played (five). He’s on track for the third double-digit sack season of his career.