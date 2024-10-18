Las Vegas Raiders owner addresses latest NFL rumors on Maxx Crosby trade likelihood

The Las Vegas Raiders granted the trade request of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, sending him to the New York Jets amid weeks of NFL rumors. Now, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby finds himself at the center of NFL trade rumors ahead of the deadline in November.

Adams sat out multiple games with a hamstring injury but made an immediate recovery after being traded to New York. Crosby, age 27, has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain in recent weeks but he is managing to play through the injury.

Maxx Crosby stats (Pro Football Reference): 10 QB hits, 9 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks

After the season-ending injury to Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson in Week 6, Crosby’s name again popped up in NFL rumors. Crosby is a Michigan native and has already expressed his desire to play for a Super Bowl contender. The two-time All-Pro defender seemingly added fuel to NFL trade rumors with some recent comments following the Adams deal.

Crosby recently admitted to reporters that he isn’t in Las Vegas for a rebuild and he wants to win now regardless of where that is. The comments lit up NFL Reddit and Lions message boards with excitement for a potential trade request. However, even that might not be enough.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Raiders owner Mark Davis made it definitively clear that there is no truth to NFL rumors regarding a potential Crosby trade and it’s not something the team would consider.

“It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true. It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because, otherwise, you get trapped in this black hole. It’s just not happening.” Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on NFL trade rumors regarding Maxx Crosby (H/T The Athletic)

Maxx Crosby contract (Spotrac): $30.483 million cap hit in 2024, $28.219 million cap hit in 2025, $24.823 million cap hit in 2026

The Raiders have failed to be a good team in recent years in large part because of their misses in the NFL Draft. Crosby is one of the club’s very few success stories and he’s also now the only recognizable face of the franchise. Davis still cares about attendance and the team’s popularity, trading Crosby wouldn’t help that.

So, even if Crosby requests a trade or his name resurfaces in NFL rumors, it appears highly unlikely that the Raiders will even entertain a deal during the regular season.