Maxx Crosby’s comments leave door open for possible trade from Las Vegas Raiders

Earlier this week, following the Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to trade Davante Adams to the New York Jets, team owner Mark Davis made some comments that suggested a Maxx Crosby trade was “not happening.” Considering Crosby has said that he wants to be a Raider for life and is currently their best player, these comments seemed realistic.

However, once Crosby had a chance to speak with reporters, the three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher sang a different tune. One that suggests he may actually be open to a trade.

Does Maxx Crosby want a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders?

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders are officially selling off parts of their roster, chances are, their current 2-4 record will only continue to get worse. They’re already in last place of the AFC West, so while it wouldn’t seem like things can really deteriorate any further, the players on the team are still competing their butt’s off, trying to get as many wins as possible.

You can count Maxx Crosby in that group, the 27-year-old rarely ever leaves the field. Yet, only making the playoffs once in his six-year career has to be wearing on the two-time All-Pro. As much as he has embraced everything about the Raiders’ culture, he still wants to play for a winner. Ideally, that will happen in Las Vegas, but unless or until a franchise quarterback is brought on board, it’s hard to see a much brighter future for the Raiders.

With the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline approaching quickly, speculation about whether the Raiders would trade Crosby will only heat up. As for Crosby himself, he at least seems open to the idea of a trade.

“I’m not here to rebuild, I’m here to win. So, you know, I don’t know. Whatever that means, but yeah I’m here to win now. And wherever I’m gonna be, I’m gonna here to win. So that’s all that matters to me. Wherever I’m gonna be, I’m gonna be here to win.” Maxx Crosby on his NFL career

As Crosby states, he’s not in Las Vegas to rebuild. He wants to win. Right now, the Raiders are far from being a contender. But the Texans and Commanders have shown how quickly a team can go from pretenders to contenders after a productive offseason. Perhaps that’s what’s in store for Vegas this offseason too. If not, we could be looking at the last of Crosby in a Raiders uniform.

