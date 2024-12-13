MLB rumors reveal All-Star bat New York Yankees making progress on blockbuster trade for

After striking out on Juan Soto, the New York Yankees immediately responded by signing starting pitcher Max Fried to fortify the front of their rotation. Now, MLB rumors are surfacing about the next big move that could fill a void in the Yankees lineup.

New York is eyeing a variety of positions this winter, from first base and third base to the outfield and second base. There are compelling options in both MLB free agency and the trade market, though the rising costs of new deals in free agency are seemingly pushing New York more towards a trade.

On that front, one known option on the team’s radar is All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado who has expressed interest in playing for a World Series contender and is open to playing first base. However, there’s another deal that New York is closer to making.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have made “a bit of progress” in trade talks with the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Cody Bellinger contract (Spotrac): $27.5 million salary in 2025, $25 million player option in 2026

Unsurprisingly, MLB teams are having the same issue as other teams around the league regarding trade talks with Chicago. As coveted as the All-Star bat is, Chicago has reportedly been refusing to cover any of Bellinger’s salary nor is it willing to cover the financial risk if he opts into the final year of his deal in 2026.

Cody Bellinger stats (ESPN): .266/.325/.426, .751 OPS, 78 RBI, 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 9 steals

In 2023, Bellinger produced numbers that warranted a salary making him one of the highest-paid outfielders in MLB. A year later, his OPS dropped by .130 points, his OBP dropped by .031 points and his Wins Above Replacement fell from 4.4 to 2.2.

The Cubs’ desire to shed payroll still makes a Bellinger trade likely and his left-handed bat would be an excellent addition to the Yankees lineup. For now, though, money is standing in the way of New York replacing Soto with a new outfielder.