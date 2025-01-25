Minnesota Vikings linked to young, Pro Bowl guard with a Super Bowl resume

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The offseason has already started for the Minnesota Vikings, which means it’s time for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to upgrade the roster again. Last year’s attempts went well, with the Vikings going from a 7-10 team in 2023 to a 14-3 team in 2024.

Yet, one area that went unsolved was the interior offensive line. The Vikings’ biggest fears came to reality during the Wild Card round when Sam Darnold took a season-high nine sacks. The Vikings can’t allow that to happen again.

However, upgrading the team’s offensive line is expected to be one of the Vikings’ top priorities this offseason, and there’s a perfect solution available.

Minnesota Vikings urged to sign offensive lineman Trey Smith

One of the best players available in 2025 NFL free agency is Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith. He’s started 67 games at right tackle since arriving as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, where he’s won two Super Bowls.

Smith even gained extra recognition this year, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. He accomplished this by grading as the 10th-best guard, according to Pro Football Focus. His strength comes as a run blocker, where he was viewed as the 10th-best run-blocking guard in football, yet even grading 33rd in pass protection is a respectable feat.

However, Smith didn’t allow any sacks this season, though he did commit nine penalties and allowed 26 pressures. Still just 26 years old next season, Smith may still have room to grow, which means the Vikings could lock in a top-tier talent for years to come.

Recently, The Athletic’s Alec Lewis outlined 10 Vikings free agent targets, and while doing so, he tabbed Smith as a name to keep an eye on in Minnesota.

“We almost have to start here. Smith will be one of the most highly coveted free agents of the 2025 cycle. He presents the perfect blend of production, durability and age. As far as investments go, he is one of the safest. But with less risk comes a higher cost. Smith, 25, could generate more than $20 million in average annual value. The Vikings have been willing to fish in this type of pond. Last offseason, they pursued defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, whom the Raiders paid top-of-the-market money. Minnesota must weigh how much risk it wants to incur at this priority position despite its many needs elsewhere.” Lewis on Vikings’ interest in Trey Smith

If the Chiefs ultimately determine Smith, who Spotrac projects to land a four-year, $78.8 million contract, is too rich for their taste, the Vikings should absolutely be all over the potentially significant right guard upgrade.

The Vikings began last season with Ed Ingram in the starting lineup before eventually benching the former second-round pick for Dalton Risner. Yet, with Risner becoming a free agent again, the Vikings may be able to sign a more permanent solution who could be a massive upgrade along the interior offensive line.

