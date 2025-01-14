5 Minnesota Vikings offseason moves to bounce back in 2025

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the second week in a row, the Minnesota Vikings came out flat in their most important game of the season. While they ended on a two-game losing streak, it doesn't wipe away what was an incredible yet overachieving 14-win season. Yet, now that it's all come to an end, it's time to look at what the Vikings can do this offseason to finish with better results in 2025. Below, we outline five Vikings offseason moves to bounce back next season.

Sign Javon Hargrave

One of the Vikings' biggest weaknesses is along the defensive line. It's been that way for several seasons now. While they'll undoubtedly need to add long-term solutions, one short-term option could be to sign two-time Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave, who's set to become a cap casualty by the San Francisco 49ers. Hargrave played in just three games due to injury last season, but PFF graded him as the fourth-best interior pass-rusher in 2023. He'd bring a new element to Minnesota's defense, creating pressure up the middle.

Sign D.J. Reed

While the Vikings found short-term fixes at cornerback this past season, only undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern, former undrafted defensive back NaJee Thompson, and Mekhi Blackmon return in 2025. Thompson and Blackmon missed all of 2024 with injuries, and McGlothern played just 19 snaps. While the team should have an interest in re-signing Byron Murphy and Stephon Gilmore, the Vikings will still need more corners. One solution could be to sign D.J. Reed, who's bordered on being an elite defender, grading 43rd among all corners in 2024.

Sign Trey Smith

Sam Darnold was sacked a career-high nine times in the Vikings' playoff loss, and not all of them were his fault. While he does hold onto the ball, looking for the perfect play, one of the Vikings' biggest needs is along the offensive interior. That's where 25-year-old guard Trey Smith could come into play. The Pro Bowler has started for all four seasons in Kansas City, helping the Chiefs win two Super Bowl rings. Yet, now PFF's 14th-ranked guard is set for free agency and he'd be a great fit at right guard in Minnesota.

Franchise tag and trade Sam Darnold

After flaming out in the playoffs, Sam Darnold may have sealed his fate in getting a ticket out of town. While it didn't end well, the former No. 3 overall pick showed he could elevate an offense and play at a Pro Bowl level. He'll be the best quarterback available this offseason, which could spur a bidding war for his services. The Vikings should place the franchise tag on him and trade him to whichever team offers both a good landing spot for him while presenting respectable trade compensation. If the Vikings can get a second-round pick from a team picking in the top half of the 2025 NFL Draft, that would be a big win as they look to add more young, affordable talent.

Draft defensive lineman Kenneth Grant in the first round

