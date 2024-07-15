Milwaukee Bucks pursuing NBA’s top free agent available

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After pushing their chips all in with the Damian Lillard trade, the Milwaukee Bucks came up well short of their goals. Not only did the Bucks finish with fewer than 50 wins for the first time since 2021, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the second season in a row.

Milwaukee Bucks pursuing Gary Trent Jr signing

Having a full season in Doc Rivers’ system should help Lillard gel with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks can’t solely rely on team chemistry being the biggest boost to their title hopes. Bucks general manager Jon Horst is still looking to improve Milwaukee’s roster, and now he’s reportedly targeting the “top free agent” available.

“Milwaukee is also among several contenders pursuing the top free agent remaining, Gary Trent Jr., league sources said. Trent, the 25-year-old who averaged 13.7 points on 39.3 percent 3-point shooting for Toronto last season, is taking a patient approach to find the best opportunity for his seventh NBA campaign. The Raptors never made an offer for Trent to return this offseason, clearing the way for him to seek a new home. As the league’s harsher salary-cap rules with the second apron take an increasing effect, the landscape has left talented players such as Trent on the market because some franchises with salary-cap space are electing to use the room in ways other than free agency.” Shams Charania on Milwaukee Bucks’ interest in Gary Trent Jr

There may be some debate about whether Gary Trent Jr truly is the best free agent remaining, but he certainly deserves consideration. Averaging north of 10 points per game each of the past four seasons, there are no questions about Trent’s scoring ability, and he’d be a great fit coming off the bench in Milwaukee.

Yet, there are several other teams that Trent would fit, too, and he may be able to receive a bigger role elsewhere. Especially since the Bucks can’t offer him a large salary, but most teams can’t at this point in free agency.

However, if winning a ring is a top priority, Trent won’t be able to find many other situations that are more enticing. Spending one or two seasons pursuing a championship could pay dividends in the long run, and if Trent can prove to be an impact player for a winning organization, his value just might increase in ways he never imagined.

