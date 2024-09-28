Will Milwaukee Brewers be without one of their top outfielders to open playoffs?

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have a big injury concern heading into Tuesday’s Wild Card series.

Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick will undergo an MRI Saturday after suffering a hip injury Friday night when he slammed into the right field wall while trying to make a play on a foul ball. Frelick was down for several minutes before leaving the field under his own power.

The injury occurred during the third inning of the Brewers’ 8-4 win over the New York Mets.

Following the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters that Frelick had an X-ray that was inconclusive.

“I feel horrible for the young man, first and foremost, and it hurts our team because he’s a Gold Glove outfielder and he’s just a winning player,” Murphy said, via MLB.com. “He’s a huge part of this thing, and that’ll be a big blow if he can’t play, which, you have to lean towards that right now.”

Frelick has been a defensive stalwart in right field this season, becoming a Gold Glove-caliber player. His defense makes up for his lack of offense. Frelick only has two home runs and 32 RBI on the season, with a .655 OPS and an 83 OPS+.

Who will replace Sal Frelick if he’s out?

If Frelick misses any time in the playoffs, the Brewers will most likely go with an outfield of Rookie of the Year contender Jackson Chourio, Blake Perkins, and Garrett Mitchell. MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports the Brewers also have options in Isaac Collins, Tyler Black, and Brewer Hicklen.

“That stinks, just straight up,” said Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who hit a grand slam in Friday’s win, about Frelick’s injury, via MLB.com. “We have these couple days to use for whatever you need to use it for, so for him, it’ll be rest. I think everybody’s hopeful that he wakes up better tomorrow than he feels tonight.”

The Brewers begin the Wild Card series at home on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The team does not know yet who they will play. It will be one of three teams: the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, or Arizona Diamondbacks.

