New Miami Heat rumors reveal 2 major reasons why Jimmy Butler wants out, and it isn’t contract-related

A new report reveals a pair of non-contract-related reasons why Jimmy Butler is seeking an exit from the Miami Heat before February’s NBA trade deadline.

Over the last six seasons, Jimmy Butler has etched his name in Miami Heat lore. The future Hall-of-Famer has not had the help of fellow superstars during his tenure with the team, but it hasn’t stopped him from nearly single-handily elevating the franchise back to heights it had not seen since the days of Dwayne Wade, Lebron James, and Chris Bosh.

It has made him a beloved player in the city. However, all good things eventually come to an end. And it seems like he and the club are steaming toward a divorce soon. The 35-year-old is seeking a new multi-year contract. However, the organization is not interested in investing huge sums into an aging star. It has led to speculation for months of a potential Jimmy Butler trade.

That narrative intensified with a Christmas Day report that the six-time All-Star is hoping for an exit from South Beach before February’s NBA trade deadline. Most assumed it was due to his desire for a new contract. However, a new Miami Herald report claims it is more than just that.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024): 18.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.3 SPG, 36% 3PT

Is Jimmy Butler upset with Miami Heat president Pat Riley?

Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

“A source said that Butler was caught off guard when Heat president Pat Riley, during a May news conference, scolded him for saying that ‘Boston would be at home’ and ‘New York damn sure would be [expletive] at home’ if Butler had been healthy for Miami’s five-game first-round playoff loss against the Celtics, which he missed because of a knee injury,” the outlet revealed.

Then things got worse earlier this month when Butler was furthered peeved after “the Heat did not publicly deny a Dec. 10 ESPN report that Miami was open to trading him.” He also reportedly passed on attending a Christmas party at Riley’s home recently. Although the Herald claims that he has allegedly missed others in the past.

Jimmy Butler contract: Three years, $146.3 million

The report adds that he had not been disruptive or let his frustrations with the organization affect his work on the court or relationships in the locker room. But it is hard to deny the gray cloud of uncertainty hanging over the organization at the moment.

