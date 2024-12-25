Jimmy Butler reportedly now wants off Miami Heat before trade deadline: 5 bold ideas for landing spots, including the Cavaliers and Lakers

A new report claims that Jimmy Butler is no longer interested in waiting until NBA free agency this summer to take his leave from the Miami Heat, and he is looking for his escape earlier than that.

Since June, there have been rumblings about Jimmy Butler being jettisoned from the Heat. The team great has one year left on his contract. However, it is a player option, and various rumors for months have claimed that the 35-year-old actually plans to forego the $52 million left on his pact to seek out one last long-term contract.

Related: Miami Heat coming closer to Jimmy Butler trade, three frontrunners emerge

However, the word is the Heat have no interest in locking themselves into a multi-year pact with a future Hall-of-Famer on the decline. Yet the speculation has always been just that and most reports suggest he is likely to stay in Miami this year. But a shocking new report on ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the Jimmy Butler trade chase could soon begin.

“There’s been an escalation in this situation,” Charania began by saying. “Sources tell me Butler prefers a trade out of Miami before the trade deadline on February 6.” The insider revealed that the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are at the top of the six-time All-Star’s wish list. But the Heat are not yet feeling the urgency to make a deal.

However, that could change in the weeks ahead. If the Heat does start taking trade offers, let’s look at five bold landing spots for Butler.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024): 18.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.3 SPG, 36% 3PT

5 bold Jimmy Butler trade landing spots before February NBA trade deadline

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA at the moment. Yet, for as good as they have been this season they seem one big piece away from being a serious threat for an NBA title. Their starting five is pretty set, but one spot that can be changed is at small forward. It is a spot Jimmy Butler can slot right into and Max Strus can be moved to the bench — if he is not traded — and bolster the second unit.

Butler seems to fit in perfectly with the Cavs’ defensive style and is the proven playoff player they could really use.

Denver Nuggets

There have been rumors over the last few weeks that the Denver Nuggets are now open to shaking up their roster to compete in a deep Western Conference. Michael Porter Jr. is reportedly the worthwhile piece that would be sent out in a potential blockbuster. That makes a swap for Butler sensible.

The downside is he would be a rental. But with Jokic playing out of his mind again this season, Denver needs to maximize his greatness. And Jimmy Butler certainly could be the missing piece to winning a second title in three seasons.

Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Similar to the Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers also seem one big piece away from being a serious contender. They also need to maximize the remaining time they have with Lebron James. While the team has reportedly been linked to trades for a center, a frontcourt of Anthony Davis, James, and Butler in the NBA playoffs could be a serious problem in the West.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers legend publicly urges team to make bold blockbuster trade for ‘mean and physical’ 6-time All-Star

Golden State Warriors

Since the summer, the Golden State Warriors have looked like the favorites in any potential Jimmy Butler trade market. Furthermore, they are motivated to make a deal. Recent rumors have implied they are now willing to move certain young players who were seen as untouchable a few months ago. The Warriors also have trade chips that could appeal to Miami more than other teams.

Jimmy Butler contract: Three years, $146.3 million

Memphis Grizzlies

With Ja Morant back in the lineup consistently, the Memphis Grizzlies are back among the elites of the West. They have the pieces to be a threat in this year’s playoffs. But Butler would be a major addition that seems to fit in perfectly in Memphis. Giving the Grizz a nasty starting five.

Related: NBA rumors reveal Miami Heat’s asking price in Jimmy Butler trade