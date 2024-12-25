Los Angeles Lakers legend publicly urges team to make bold blockbuster trade for ‘mean and physical’ 6-time All-Star

One of the greatest Los Angeles Lakers players of all time, Magic Johnson, made it known publicly recently he wants to see the club target a blockbuster trade for one specific player.

In the summer, the Lakers were surprisingly quiet when it came to making moves to alter their roster. Instead, they chose to make a change at head coach to hopefully remedy their issues from last season. Out went Darvin Ham and in came first-time head coach JJ Redick.

However, for months the team has been linked to various trade rumors. With the most prominent speculation around the team acquiring an impact big man to play alongside Anthony Davis. There have also been rumblings about a potential Zach LaVine trade.

However, during a recent appearance on the “Speak” podcast, Lakers icon Magic Johnson urged the team to make a blockbuster deal for a different player before February’s NBA trade deadline.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024): 18.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.3 SPG, 36% 3PT

Magic Johnson urges Los Angeles Lakers to trade for Jimmy Butler

“I like Jimmy [Butler]. He’s mean and physical,” Johnson said.” You’ve almost got to say do you want to win now or do you want to save all that draft capital for later? I say with LeBron [James] you gotta put out the best team. One thing about Jimmy Butler, in them playoffs, you already know. So I think that’s what I like about Jimmy and Jimmy he already live here. So all the things lined up.”

However, the basketball Hall-of-Famer and Dream Team member also admitted that he isn’t sure if his former coach, Pat Riley, would actually pull the trigger on a trade.

Jimmy Butler contract: Three years, $146.3 million

Butler has been linked to trade speculation since the summer. He has one more year left on his contract. But reports claim he will exercise the opt-out in his deal and hiy free agency in the summer. Putting pressure on the Miami Heat to consider a trade if they don’t plan on bringing him back. Especially if they continue to be a middle-of-the-road team this season.

