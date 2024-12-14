NBA rumors reveal Miami Heat’s asking price in Jimmy Butler trade

Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Will the Miami Heat trade Jimmy Butler? It’s been a popular topic of discussion as NBA rumors heat up around the league as the 35-year-old navigates a season in which he’s averaging his fewest points per game since 2014.

The Heat are still in playoff contention; Erik Spoelstra has Miami in fifth place of the Eastern Conference entering NBA games today. Yet, several other contenders appear to be in a better position to win an NBA Championship, which is all both Butler and the Heat want.

While the two-way superstar has helped Miami get close on several occasions, including two trips to the NBA Finals, they only made it to the first round of the playoffs last season. Not having Butler due to injury didn’t help. But the six-time All-Star isn’t getting any younger, and the Heat may want to trade him before he likely declines his player option and becomes a free agent at season’s end.

Miami Heat seek ‘win-now’ players in return for Jimmy Butler trade

As tough as it may be to think about trading Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat won’t make a deal that’s not to their liking. But what does Pat Riley want in return for his five-time All-NBA swingman?

Now we know, thanks to The Athletic’s NBA insider David Aldridge, who states the Heat are targeting players who can help them win now, instead of loading up on potential via future draft picks and young prospects who need development.

“So if moving Butler brings back players that give Miami more of a shot, the Heat will engage. That likely means taking back players, rather than a deal featuring a bunch of future picks. Riles doesn’t do rebuilds. (Plus, he’s going to be 80 in March.)” The Athletic’s David Aldridge on Miami Heat Jimmy Butler trade

Aldridge indicates that “Nothing has approached a serious offer yet,” however, it’s clear that Miami is open to negotiating. Of course, there is a scenario that sees Miami hold onto their face of the franchise, but unless the Heat are suddenly willing to offer a max contract, it seems far more likely that Butler gets traded elsewhere, it’s only a matter of when.

