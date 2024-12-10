Miami Heat coming closer to Jimmy Butler trade, three frontrunners emerge

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Since emerging as an All-Star with the Chicago Bulls, Jimmy Butler has transferred from team to team in pursuit of one major achievement: an NBA Championship. Butler’s gone from Chicago to Minnesota to Philadelphia, and to Miami.

But now, the 35-year-old is open to playing for a new championship contender as his ring-chasing adventure continues. Miami’s still in contention, as usual, ranking fifth in the Eastern Conference entering NBA games today. Yet, they haven’t come any closer to winning the NBA Finals. In fact, they’ve increasingly moved further and further away, and now it may be time for both teams to reconsider their arrangement.

Jimmy Butler trade could come down to Mavericks, Rockets, or Warriors

At some point, the Miami Heat have to consider their long-term future. Jimmy Butler is essentially in the final year of his contract. As ESPN’s Shams Charania notes, Butler is expected to opt out of his $52 million player option for 2025. This could prompt the Heat to trade their All-Star now, rather than see him walk as a free agent.

In fact, as Charania notes, the Heat are “open to listening to offers.”

“The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN, and Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors. Butler is a native of Houston. Above all, though, he is believed to prefer a win-now title contender in any trade. Teams have also been informed that Butler intends to opt out of his deal in the offseason and become a free agent, sources said. The Heat have hovered around the play-in tournament over the past two seasons, and with Butler’s contractual status, they have been open-minded to trade inquiries.” ESPN’s Shams Charania on Jimmy Butler

As Charania noted, the Warriors could emerge as a frontrunner for a Butler trade, and they’ve long been searching for another star to help Stephen Curry compete in the twilight of his career too. Yet, Butler may prefer to close out his career in his home state of Texas. If so, he’d be limited to the Dallas Mavericks or Houston Rockets.

Either way, it appears the likelihood of Butler getting traded from Miami is higher than ever before.

