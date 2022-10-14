Lucas Oil Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -Manningmbd - Wiki Commons

The host of the NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium is one of the finest football stadiums in the league. If you’re planning a visit to Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the Indianapolis Colts play, here’s everything you need to know about your trip.

Where is Lucas Oil Stadium located?

Lucas Oil Stadium is in downtown Indianapolis Indiana. The address of Lucas Oil Stadium is 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225.

Who plays at Lucas Oil Stadium?

The Indianapolis Colts play at Lucas Oil Stadium.

What is the capacity of Lucas Oil Stadium?

The capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium is 70,000, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at Lucas Oil Stadium?

Lucas Oil Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

Related: NFL games today: Bills vs Chiefs headlines Week 6 NFL schedule

How much is the parking at Lucas Oil Stadium?

Parking at Lucas Oil Stadium can cost between $40-$50. We suggest arriving downtown at least three hours before kickoff to allow extra time to navigate in and around downtown due to multiple interstate and road closures, construction & heavy gameday traffic.

Can you tailgate at Lucas Oil Stadium?

Tailgating will not be permitted in Colts-controlled parking lots, including the South Lot, Lot 2, and Lot A.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium?

Before the game, you can watch the football team’s warm-up at Lucas Oil Stadium. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

How much is a suite at Lucas Oil Stadium?

Credit – suiteexperiencegroup.com

Suites at Lucas Oil Stadium cost between $12,000-$30,000 depending on the event and game that is going on. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Mini-Suites are located on Loge Level and Sharp Business Systems Suite Lower. The Colts Mini Suite serves as an option for smaller groups of eight.

Loge luxury suites are on the Everstream Suite Level at Lucas Oil Stadium. They span both sidelines, located directly above the 400-level seating sections. Loge Suites can accommodate groups of 19-31 people.

Field Suites put you closer to the field than any other suite level at Lucas Oil Stadium. Located directly behind the South end zone, fans will feel like they’re part of the action. Colts Field Suites can hold 21-31 guests.

Located on the Sharp Business Systems Suite Level, Lower Suites wrap around three sides of the stadium. Lower Suites typically accommodate groups of 19-31 guests.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings

What can you bring to Lucas Oil Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and is not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be let in the stadium.

Can you bring food and water to Lucas Oil Stadium?

You are not allowed to bring any food or beverages into the stadium, meaning no Gatorade, soda, or water are permitted.

Is Lucas Oil Stadium cashless?

Lucas Oil Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

What is there to eat at Lucas Oil Stadium?

Credit – Indianapolis Colts Website

There are some delicious spots to eat at Lucas Oil Stadium. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Jumbo Colts Forged Hot Dog : The classic hot dog out in section 132.

: The classic hot dog out in section 132. Chicken Strip Basket : Get tender chicken strips with a wide range of sauces throughout the concourses and concession stands at the stadium.

: Get tender chicken strips with a wide range of sauces throughout the concourses and concession stands at the stadium. HotBox Pizza : Italian pizza slices include cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and more throughout the stadium.

: Italian pizza slices include cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and more throughout the stadium. BBQ Pork Sandwiches : The classic pork sandwich with Coleslaw, BBQ sauce, and more for fans to enjoy.

: The classic pork sandwich with Coleslaw, BBQ sauce, and more for fans to enjoy. White Claw Hard Seltzer : A wide range of hard seltzer flavors are in sections 110, 121, 135, 329, 514, and 533.

: A wide range of hard seltzer flavors are in sections 110, 121, 135, 329, 514, and 533. Craft Beer : Get a wide range of local craft beer options in section 121.

: Get a wide range of local craft beer options in section 121. Indy Italian Trio Italian Grinder : The classic sandwich with ham, onion, tomato, Italian dressing, and more out in sections 105-A, 117, 127, 136, 148BC, 326, 510, 527, and 547.

: The classic sandwich with ham, onion, tomato, Italian dressing, and more out in sections 105-A, 117, 127, 136, 148BC, 326, 510, 527, and 547. Buffalo Chicken Totcho’s : Tater tots smothered in cheese in sections 105-B, 347, and 547.

: Tater tots smothered in cheese in sections 105-B, 347, and 547. Philly Cheesesteak : The classic Philly cheesesteak with meat, cheese, onions, peppers, and more is in sections 109, 124, 139,450, 514, and 541.

: The classic Philly cheesesteak with meat, cheese, onions, peppers, and more is in sections 109, 124, 139,450, 514, and 541. Hoosier Fried Chicken Sandwich : A breaded crispy chicken sandwich with sauce, cheese, pickles, and more on a brioche bun for Colts fans to enjoy.

: A breaded crispy chicken sandwich with sauce, cheese, pickles, and more on a brioche bun for Colts fans to enjoy. Blue Crush : Serving signature cocktails with Sprite, a lemon wedge garnish, vodka, and more.

: Serving signature cocktails with Sprite, a lemon wedge garnish, vodka, and more. Horseshoe Mule: Serving up Crown Royal, club soda, and a lime wedge drink for fans to enjoy.

Related: Ranking NFL stadiums: NFL stadium rankings