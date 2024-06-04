Los Angeles Lakers reportedly ‘zeroing’ in next head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers likely won’t officially name a new head coach until after the 2024 NBA Finals is completed.

There is one primary reason for this. Former NBA player JJ Redick is taking part in coverage of the series between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

He’s also now in line to become the Lakers’ next head coach.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as the front-runner to be the franchise’s next head coach,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday. “No final decision has been made yet, and the Lakers still have steps remaining in their head-coaching search process. But the indications are strong that Redick is their leading choice at this stage.”

It had been noted that Redick and former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego were the two leading candidates to replace the recently-fired Darvin Ham as Los Angeles’ next head coach.

JJ Redick would bring inexperience to the Los Angeles Lakers

Redick, 39, played in the NBA from 2006-2021. He was an original first-round pick of the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft after starring for Duke under Mike Krzyzewski. It is being noted that Coach K has played a large role in Los Angeles’ search for a new head coach.

With that said, Redick has absolutely no coaching experience. It would certainly be a bold move for the Lakers as they attempt to convince LeBron James to close out his career in Southern California. It also must be noted that James and Redick are co-hosts on a podcast. The two seem to have a great relationship.

As for Redick’s lack of experience, the Lakers are seemingly focused a ton on the future after their bench has acted as a turnstile in recent years.

“The Lakers have been seeking a coach who has the potential and staying power to be their head man for now and the long-term, as someone who will command the locker room and hold players accountable, as well as tirelessly gameplan and provide a level of structure and organization, according to those sources,” Charania noted. “It’s believed the franchise views Redick as the candidate who can check those boxes, those sources said.

Los Angeles is coming off a first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs. In addition to the James situation, the team needs to build up a better supporting cast. With James likely set to opt out of his contract and hit free agency, the focus will soon turn to roster building.

For now, it appears that the Lakers have honed in on their man in that of JJ Redick. We’ll find out much more on this situation once the NBA Finals concludes.