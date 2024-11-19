New NBA rumor claims Los Angeles Lakers have had a surprising change of heart about trading D’Angelo Russell

A surprising Los Angeles Lakers rumor suggests the organization may no longer be in a rush to move point guard D’Angelo Russell.

D’Angelo Russell’s second stint with the Lakers is a story of highs and lows. After getting traded back to the franchise that made him a first-round pick he played a major role in their late-season success in 2023. However, during the playoffs, he disappeared when they needed him most.

Then with expectations far higher, the 10-year veteran had a disappointing season in 2023-24. The expectation was if he did opt into the final year of his contract this summer he would be shipped out of town in an offseason trade. However, the market for the guard’s services was non-existent.

Things did not get better to start the season under new head coach JJ Redick. However, the former ESPN analyst made a bold decision recently to send Russell to the bench. The 28-year-old has surprisingly brought into the demotion and seems reinvigorated by coming off the bench.

Since moving to the bench, the Lakers are 19.9 points better per 100 possessions when he’s on the court, and 5.4 points worse per 100 when he’s off. And that seems to be why the front office has changed their stance on using him in a trade anytime soon.

D’Angelo Russell stats (2024): 12.1 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.0 SPG, 33% 3PT

Los Angeles Lakers are now in no rush to make D’Angelo Russell trade

“In talking to sources close to the Lakers, Russell playing well in this role might make them a little more reluctant to part with him, as the bench unit seriously struggled with Gabe Vincent at the helm,” Clutch Points Lakers insider Anthony Irwin reported Monday.

“If this is actually who Russell can be for the rest of the season, the Lakers might get even more picky about who they’d trade him for or would look to find a more reliable option than Vincent as part of a Russell trade.”

D’Angelo Russell contract: One year, $18.6 million left

It is a surprising turn of events for a player whose value seemed to his an all-time low in the summer. However, that may be part of why he has gladly taken on his new role. He knows if he hopes to get a good contract this summer in free agency he badly needs to fix his reputation around the NBA.

